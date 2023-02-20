TOWN OF LEROY – Three people received non-life threatening injuries from a three-vehicle crash Sunday evening that occurred on Highway 49 east of Highway YY.
According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, dispatched received a 911 call about the crash around 6:10 p.m. and responded.
A Kia Rio sedan was eastbound in the westbound lanes of State Highway 49 when it crashed into a westbound Kia sedan. Another westbound Dodge Grand Caravan crashed into the second Kia sedan.
Both Kia sedans were driven by women from Waupun, one had a juvenile passenger in the car. A Waupun man was alone in the Grand Caravan. One of the Waupun women were flown by Flight for Life helicopter to Aurora Summit with serious non-life threatening injuries. The other Waupun woman was transported by ambulance to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee with serious non-life threatening injuries and the juvenile was taken by Thedastar helicopter to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah with serious injuries. The Waupun man was not injured.
State Highway 49 was closed for approximately three hours.
Assisting at the crash was Brownsville Fire Department and First Responders, Mayville EMS, Fond du Lac Paramedics, Flight for Life helicopter, ThedaStar helicopter, Mayville Police Department, Theresa Police Department, and DCERT.
The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.