Both Kia sedans were driven by women from Waupun, one had a juvenile passenger in the car. A Waupun man was alone in the Grand Caravan. One of the Waupun women were flown by Flight for Life helicopter to Aurora Summit with serious non-life threatening injuries. The other Waupun woman was transported by ambulance to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee with serious non-life threatening injuries and the juvenile was taken by Thedastar helicopter to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah with serious injuries. The Waupun man was not injured.