Three seats up for election on the Beaver Dam School Board

Three seats on the Beaver Dam Unified School District Board of Education will be up for election this spring.

The seats are currently held by Maria Mason, Lisa Panzer and Joanne Tyjeski. The trio have until Dec. 23 to file non-candidacy papers. Campaign registration statements and declaration of candidacy must be filed no later than 5 p.m. on Jan. 3 in the office of the school district clerk.

The election will be held on April 4 with the term of office for the three-year term beginning on April 24.

The school district clerk is located at the Educational Service Center, 400 E. Burnett St. Beaver Dam.

