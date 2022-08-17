 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Thursday at the Dodge County Fair

  • 0

The Dodge County Fair runs Aug. 17 to 21 at the Dodge County Fairgrounds east of Beaver Dam, off Highway 33. Daily gate admission is $7 before noon and $10 after noon. Children age 9 and younger are free. Season tickets are $35 at the gate. No carry-ins. Parking and grandstand entertainment is included in daily admission. For more information, go to dodgecountyfairgrounds.com.

THURSDAY

Kids Day on the Midway features unlimited rides with the purchase of a $20 wristband from 1 to 5 p.m. Wristbands from 6 to 10 p.m. are $25. Regular ticket prices are $1.25 each or 20 for $20 (rides take 3 or more tickets per person).

Judging in the Youth Building, Farm Progress Arena and Small Animal Building.

8:30 a.m.

People are also reading…

Junior Fair Rabbit Judging

9 a.m.

Junior Fair Dairy Show

Junior Fair Cultural Arts, Communication Arts, Natural Science, Electricity, Mechanical Project, Animal Science, and Youth Leadership Self-Determined Judging

Noon

Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road

John Gay on the Homan Hometown Music Stage

2 p.m.

Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road

Junior Fair Computer Exhibits Judging

Chris Hodgson Acoustic on the Homan Hometown Music Stage

3 p.m.

Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle

3:30 p.m.

Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue

4 p.m.

Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road

Sammy Ray on the Homan Hometown Music Stage

5 p.m.

Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle

5:30 p.m.

Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue

6 p.m.

Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road

6:30 p.m.

Meat Animal Sale Auction

7 p.m.

Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle

7:30 p.m.

Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue

8 p.m.

Clay Walker Concert at the Grandstand

9:30 p.m.

Madpolecats at Radio Park

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News