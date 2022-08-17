Thursday at the Dodge County Fair

The Dodge County Fair runs Aug. 17 to 21 at the Dodge County Fairgrounds east of Beaver Dam, off Highway 33. Daily gate admission is $7 before noon and $10 after noon. Children age 9 and younger are free. Season tickets are $35 at the gate. No carry-ins. Parking and grandstand entertainment is included in daily admission. For more information, go to dodgecountyfairgrounds.com.
THURSDAY
Kids Day on the Midway features unlimited rides with the purchase of a $20 wristband from 1 to 5 p.m. Wristbands from 6 to 10 p.m. are $25. Regular ticket prices are $1.25 each or 20 for $20 (rides take 3 or more tickets per person).
Judging in the Youth Building, Farm Progress Arena and Small Animal Building.
8:30 a.m.
Junior Fair Rabbit Judging
9 a.m.
Junior Fair Dairy Show
Junior Fair Cultural Arts, Communication Arts, Natural Science, Electricity, Mechanical Project, Animal Science, and Youth Leadership Self-Determined Judging
Noon
Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road
John Gay on the Homan Hometown Music Stage
2 p.m.
Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road
Junior Fair Computer Exhibits Judging
Chris Hodgson Acoustic on the Homan Hometown Music Stage
3 p.m.
Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle
3:30 p.m.
Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue
4 p.m.
Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road
Sammy Ray on the Homan Hometown Music Stage
5 p.m.
Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle
5:30 p.m.
Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue
6 p.m.
Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road
6:30 p.m.
Meat Animal Sale Auction
7 p.m.
Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle
7:30 p.m.
Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue
8 p.m.
Clay Walker Concert at the Grandstand
9:30 p.m.
Madpolecats at Radio Park