Town of Beaver Dam residents turn out to discuss referendum

TOWN OF BEAVER DAM – It was standing room only in the town hall on Tuesday night when residents addressed their concerns and support for a funding referendum.

Specifically, they wanted to know why there will be a question on their ballots on Aug. 9 asking them to pay more for fire and ambulance services, road projects and to upgrade vehicles needed to take care of the roads.

The informational meeting was held to discuss the funding referendum question that will be on the Aug. 9 election ballot for town residents to exceed the state levy limit in perpetuity for the purpose of meeting the increased costs of fire and EMS services, as well as maintaining the town's roads.

The following question is being posed:

"Under state law, the increase in the levy of the Town of Beaver Dam for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2023, is limited to 0.75%, which results in a levy of $520,870. Shall the Town of Beaver Dam be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2023, for the purpose of covering the increased costs for rural fire, rescue, and emergency medical service provided through the contractual agreement between the City of Beaver Dam, Wisconsin and the Beaver Dam Community Fire and Rescue Association, for the purpose of providing a central location of firefighting, rescue, and emergency medical service equipment, and all other matters involved; as well as for accomplishing critical road maintenance projects; by a total of 76.795%, which results in a levy of $920,870, and on an ongoing basis, include the increase of $400,000 for each fiscal year going forward?"

Dr. Tom Castillo, who resides in the town, said that if the voters did not approve the question that the town would then have to borrow the money.

"What is the difference in borrowing the money and the referendum," Castillo said.

Town of Beaver Dam town chairman Joseph Kern replied that the difference would be the added interest that would need to be paid back as well as the principal amount needed.

Kern presented the information to the more than 50 people in attendance on Tuesday night. The town and the Beaver Dam Rural Association have come to a verbal agreement on the terms of a new five-year contract for fire and EMS services that would go into effect in 2023. Fire and paramedic costs would still be provided by the Beaver Dam Fire Department but increase about $700,000 from 2022 to 2023.

"The town cannot cover the increased cost without pulling funds from other areas including road maintenance and road repair," Kern said. "In previous years the town has taken out loans and we have used up those funds. Additional road maintenance and repair cost continue to happen and with an increase of costs. The city has also taken some of our tax base and that has taken some of our land owners reducing our tax income."

Kern said that a referendum passed about four years ago to increase the levy by $200,000; however, there was a filing issue between the Wisconsin Department of Revenue and a state statute issue.

"Because of that the money had to be given back," Kern said.

The current town levy sits at $1.67 and the referendum would impact about 11% of the homeowner’s current taxes. Kern said, for example, a home that was valued at $200,000 would have had $336 in taxes in 2022 going to the town, and that amount would increase to $588 in 2023.

For the tax bill in the town of Beaver Dam, the net mill rate is $16.69. Kern said the town’s portion is $1.67.

"For example, if the tax bill in 2022 was $2,211, then 49% of that or $1,092 went to the schools, 36% went to Dodge County that added up to $808, the town of Beaver Dam garnered 10.08% which is $282, and the remaining 3.9% going to Moraine Park," Kern said.

The referendum would be an increase of 76%, but only on the town’s portion of the taxes, Kern said.

Of course, Kern said that people realize that inflation has increased the costs of many things.

"The referendum is needed so we can continue to offer a premiere fire and EMS service with the city of Beaver Dam," Kern said. "We can maintain and upkeep roads. Without the referendum we will have no funds to replace any roads or equipment going forward categorically. The referendum would allow us to be more efficient with our snow removal. Having newer trucks and trucks we don’t have to continually maintain will allow us to better get out and plow the roads in a more efficient fashion."

Without the referendum, the town would have to borrow money which comes back to the taxpayers with added interest, Kern said.

The town of Beaver Dam's taxes have not been raised in over 20 years, Kern said.

Residents asked about assessments that recently were sent out and what would happen with their taxes.

Town Clerk Abby Klodowski said that the mill rate is based on the levy limit divided by the total assessed value.

"The amount of money will not change because your assessed value goes up," Klodowski said. "When everyone’s assessment goes up at the same time, it should stay pretty much the same."

Bob Neuman said he appreciates the services that the town gets from Beaver Dam Fire Department but the township should also be aware of other tax entities including a referendum that is planned for Moraine Park in November.