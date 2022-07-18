Town of Beaver Dam voters faced with referendum question

Town of Beaver Dam residents are encouraged to attend an informational meeting July 26 regarding a funding referendum question that will appear on the Aug. 9 primary election ballot.

The Town Board is looking to exceed the state levy limit in perpetuity for the purpose of meeting the increased costs of fire and EMS services, as well as maintaining the town's 57 miles of roads.

The following question is being posed: “Under state law, the increase in the levy of the Town of Beaver Dam for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2023, is limited to 0.75%, which results in a levy of $520,870. Shall the Town of Beaver Dam be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2023, for the purpose of covering the increased costs for rural fire, rescue, and emergency medical service provided through the contractual agreement between the City of Beaver Dam, Wisconsin and the Beaver Dam Community Fire and Rescue Association, for the purpose of providing a central location of firefighting, rescue, and emergency medical service equipment, and all other matters involved; as well as for accomplishing critical road maintenance projects; by a total of 76.795%, which results in a levy of $920,870, and on an ongoing basis, include the increase of $400,000 for each fiscal year going forward?”

The town and the Beaver Dam Rural Association have come to a verbal agreement on the terms of a new five-year contract for fire and EMS services that would go into effect in 2023. The contract is contingent on the results of the referendum. Costs to the town for the services this year are roughly $230,000 and next year it’s expected to rise to $301,000.

Town Clerk Abby Klodowski said the board held a public forum meeting last month at Bayside Supper Club to provide information on the need for the referendum, but it was poorly attended. The hope is that more people will turn out July 26 at 7 p.m. to have their questions answered at the Beaver Dam Town Hall, W8540 County Road W, Beaver Dam.

A photo ID will be required to vote in the August election. A free ID for voting can be obtained from the state Division of Motor Vehicles.