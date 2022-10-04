Town of Calamus man injured after being pinned under tractor

TOWN OF CALAMUS – A man was taken by flight to UW Madison Hospital on Saturday following an incident where he became pinned under an overturned tractor.

According to a press release from Beaver Dam Fire Rescue, firefighter/paramedic Jeremy DuCharme, the Beaver Dam Fire Department was called out around 11:05 a.m. for a report of a man who was trapped underneath a medium-sized farm tractor. Beaver Dam Fire immediately requested helicopter support and a tow truck to the scene due to the patient being pinned underneath the overturned tractor.

Beaver Dam Fire personnel arrived at the scene at 11:17 a.m. and began extricating the victim from underneath the overturned tractor. Fire personnel utilized cribbing, airbags, struts, and extrication tools to remove the patient at 11:37 a.m. The patient was conscious after extrication.

Patient care was transferred to UW MedFlight for transport to the hospital.

The Beaver Dam Fire Department was assisted by the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, UW Medflight and Johnnie's Towing during this call.