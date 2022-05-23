Traffic crash causes closing of Highway P, north of Rubicon

RUBICON – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene of a traffic crash on County Highway P, between County Highway NP and Butler Road, and expects the area to remain closed for a few more hours until the cleanup is done.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, as of 9 a.m. on Monday, the sheriff’s office expected at least a few hours for the investigation and clean up to continue.

The sheriff’s office was dispatched to a head-on crash with injuries at about 8 a.m. The initial investigation indicated a northbound passenger car crossed over the centerline and struck a southbound dump truck which was loaded with aggregate. Two passenger cars that were stopped on the side of the road in the area were also struck. The dump truck overturned and the load of aggregate was covering the highway.

The occupant of the dump truck, a 42 year old Rubicon man, was transported by ambulance with possible serious injuries. The driver of the passenger car, a 55 year old Palmyra woman, was transported with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

