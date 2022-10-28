Trash could help balance Beaver Dam budget: Waste utility considered to cover shortfall

A solid waste utility plan may balance the $1 million shortfall for the 2023 budget for the City of Beaver Dam. That and further budget trimming were proposed Monday night at City Hall.

While some alderpersons objected to the idea of the proposal, others believe it is a practical solution, given the tightness of budgets everywhere and steadily increasing costs.

“A good majority of municipalities across the state pay for solid waste – garbage and also recycling – through a utility charge for service,” said City Administrator Nathan Thiel. “The reason why is there is a specific service. We know exactly what it is, the amount that it costs, and we’re going to attribute that cost to the actual user of the service.”

The cost will translate into a $45 charge every quarter to homeowners. That fee will pay the garbage and recycling contract cost of $1 million a year. In order to set up a solid waste utility, the city would be required to reduce the levy by $557,000. The remaining levy, and $751,000 in budget adjustments, will place the city under tax revenue limits while helping to rebuild a fund balance (reserve) that was utilized last year to reduce the 2022 levy.

A proposal to implement a higher deductible health insurance plan for city workers was rejected in favor of the Solid Waste Utility plan.

A recently-completed public works and parks garage also cost the city $13 million, to be paid off in 10 years. The project will have annual impact on city debt service of $1 million. Several street projects were included in the 2022 borrowing.

The $557,000 reduction to the levy with the creation of a solid waste utility would translate into a $63 reduction in tax rate for the owner of a home of median value ($166,300). The total equalized tax rate, including city operations and debt, would stand at $8.67 per $1,000 of equalized assessed property value, down 60 cents from 2022.

Equalized property values (without TIFs) increased by $159 million from 2022 to 2023.

Adjustments to the proposed 2023 budget include: $108,000 in additional road aid (granted to the city through the state); $110,000 in additional overhead charges to utilities and Tax Incremental Finance (TIF) districts; a reduction of $60,000 in contributions to the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce (eliminating a full-time Main Street coordinator); a $314,000 reclassification of capital outlay as debt (not affected by tax levy limits); and use of $100,000 of the Shared Ride Taxi Service fund balance.

Adjustments successfully remove $751,000 from the operating budget, balancing revenue with expenses for an overall tax levy decrease.

A public hearing for the proposed budget will be held Nov. 21 at city hall. Approval, denial, or modification may follow.