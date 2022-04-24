Tree raising in Rotary Park done in honor of deceased Beaver Dam alderman

The first tree planting in Rotary Park in Beaver Dam was done on Saturday honoring the late Jon Abfall, a Beaver Dam alderman who died of cancer last November.

The tree planting was done in connection to the eighth annual downtown cleanup spearheaded by Downtown Beaver Dam Inclusive, an affiliate of the Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce.

“The city leadership has done a fantastic job in the last five years setting aside specific funds to replace trees from the ash borer and helping in our nursery,” Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen said.

John Neuman, Beaver Dam parks supervisor, started a nursery for the city many years ago, Glewen said.

“Because of that nursery we were able to start small trees at a less expensive costs and end up with beautiful trees, like this is a gorgeous tree,” Glewen said.

Abfall’s passion was trees and the environment, Glewen said.

The tree that was planted was a Skyline Honeylocust. Abfall’s family, including his wife Kay and the couple’s four children and 11 grandchildren, attended the tree ceremony.

“He not only backed it up with his time and commitment and leadership at council, but he also financially supported it,” Glewen said. “There was a significant amount of funds that his family donated into the nursery so we can have a beautiful tree like this today to plant. I just so appreciate his leadership and that is what we need to see happen.”

Around Arbor Day, a couple hundred trees will be planted around the city, Neuman said. It is also Beaver Dam’s 31st year as a Tree City.

