Tree vendor recaps seasonal sales: Trees ‘hard to find and hard to sell’

This is the seventh year that Jason Loppnow has sold trees at Annabelle’s Ice Cream Parlor at the corner of Front and Madison streets. This year has been unique, however, with the restaurant owner observing much about changing traditions, the economy and the tree industry.

Annabelle’s has become a fixture in downtown Beaver Dam, featuring Cedar Crest ice cream, Vienna Beef hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches gyros and other fare. When the former gas station closes for winter, selling Christmas trees is a natural fit.

“We’ve been selling trees since we opened the restaurant,” said Loppnow. “We sold about 40 trees that first year. It grew to about 850 in our biggest year.”

This year only 600 trees were available. A total of 50 of them were sold at cost to Beaver Dam Rotary Club for their annual light display at Swan City Park. They had requested 100.

“We’re at a weird time,” Loppnow said. “Trees were hard to get. I’m actually glad that we were shorted 250 trees, because they were hard to retail as well. There was great anticipation that this was going to be a strong year, but the fact of the matter is that it wasn’t. In 2020 and 2021 we sold out in the first week. This year we had to stay open two weekends and a week following that. We even offered a discount price the last week.”

Although it was successful, the profit margin was smaller.

Trees are purchased from a grower near Brantwood in southern Price County. There a family has been growing trees for generations. The trees are good, and Loppnow said he always gets positive comments about their quality and beauty.

A large quantity of grower sales go to wholesalers in larger markets. They often pay more than local vendors can afford.

“It’s almost a favor that they keep prices low enough for us,” Loppnow said.

As for the shortage, Loppnow believes that the financial crisis in 2008 led to fewer trees being planted. It takes years for a tree to grow to a sellable height. Drought and fires have plagued western states. Loppnow’s retail price rose $1, hitting $10 a foot. Tall trees sold wholesale at $11 a foot, with anything over 10 feet being hard to find and cost prohibitive.

Loppnow has his own ideas about this year’s tough market, and possible projections for the future.

“I believe it has a lot to do with family structure,” he said. “The older generations don’t tend to buy live trees any more. They’re done with it. And with the number of single parent families that’s a challenge as well.”

The economy is also a concern, leading buyers to charge more frequently this year instead of paying cash.

As far as the future is concerned, Loppnow is optimistic.

“It’s going to be interesting to see how the growers respond to this because I’m not the only one to have this problem,” he said. “My wholesale people down in Chicago and Waunakee experienced the same thing.”

He added, “I don’t think I’m going to be stopping any time soon. It’s a fun thing to do. People are happy and full of the holiday spirit. You get to experience a little Christmas with lots of families. The big question is always, ‘How many do I order next year?’”