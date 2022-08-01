Trial begins in Mayville attempted homicide case

JUNEAU – “I am going to kill you. You will die,” Hensy Gabriel Cortez Hernandez said to his alleged victim prior to stabbing him after going out to the bars in Mayville in 2019, according to prosecutor Margaret Kunisch.

Cortez Hernandez, 36, is charged with first degree attempted homicide and intimidating a witness. If found guilty of the attempted homicide count, he could face a life sentence. His weeklong trial began on Monday.

However, defense attorney Jacob Van Kerkvoorde said that there is no motive in the case and the story from Salavdor Meza Gonzalez, the victim, makes sense with regard to what happened that night.

According to the criminal complaint:

Mayville Police responded to a home in the 100 block of Allen Street on Dec. 15, 2019, at 3 a.m. after a man reported that his downstairs neighbor had a cut to his throat, was barely conscious and had lost a lot of blood. The man identified the victim as Meza Gonzalez. The neighbor said another man had attacked Meza Gonzalez and then ran away.

Video footage was obtained from a Mayville bar where the two had been at a birthday party earlier. According to the criminal complaint, another man told police where Cortez Hernandez lived and police arrived to find spots of fresh blood at the home and Cortez Hernandez inside a chest freezer in the basement. In addition, the clothes that were believed to be worn at the time of the attack were in the washing machine and a knife was found at the home.

The other person living in the house told police Cortez Hernandez had been covered in blood and said he had just murdered someone.

Prosecution opens the case

Kunisch said Meza Gonzalez was out celebrating his birthday at the bar and Cortez Hernandez was at the same bar. The two had a drink together and walked to Meza Gonzalez’s apartment where they had drinks. Meza Gonzalez was sitting on his couch at the time Cortez Hernandez went to the bathroom and came out with a razor and started attacking Meza Gonzalez.

“They weren’t fighting,” Kunisch said.

The officer who arrived at the scene saw Meza Gonzalez’s throat cut open and a deep cut on Meza Gonzalez’s hand. Meza Gonzalez was first taken to Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam and then flown to UW Hospital in Madison. Kunisch said cuts were found on Meza Gonzalez’s chest, forehead, mouth, chin, neck and left hand.

A police officer had seen the two walking together earlier in the night and was able to get a screenshot of the dash cam and was able to use it to identify and locate Cortez Hernandez.

Cortez Hernandez's roommate said that he told Cortez Hernandez that he would not help him after being told by Cortez Hernandez that he had killed someone. Kunisch said that when officers investigated the case they found blood belonging to Meza Gonzalez in the home and Cortez Hernandez in the freezer.

While being escorted out of the house, Cortez Hernandez told his roommate to not say anything while speaking in Spanish, Kunisch said.

“In front of the police, maybe he didn’t think the police spoke Spanish or were able to understand him,” Kunisch said.

One of the officers responding was able to understand him, Kunisch said.

Defense questions the motive in the case

Van Kerkvoore said a lot of what the prosecution stated was not in dispute. The jury would not be trying to figure out if his client was in the apartment or if there was someone else involved.

“The physical evidence, the direct evidence that connects my client to the scene where this incident occurred is accurate,” Van Kerkvoorde said. “My client does not dispute that he was present during this incident, but there were only two people present for this incident.”

When you hear from Meza Gonzalez about what occurred the story will begin to raise questions, Van Kerkvoorde said.

“The allegation he makes against my client simply doesn’t add up,” Kerkvoorde said. “His story doesn’t make sense ... it doesn’t match with the physical evidence in this case.”

Kerkvoorde said that if there was a motive in the case that the jury would hear about it from the prosecution; however, with no motive it should raise questions in the jury members’ minds, he said.

The trial is scheduled to end on Friday.