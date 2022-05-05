Trial for Waupun man accused in grandmother’s death is next week

FOND DU LAC — A week-long homicide trial in Fond du Lac County will begin on Monday for a 33-year-old Waupun man who is accused in the 2019 death of his grandmother.

Gregory Spittel faces felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless injury, first-degree reckless endangering safety, two counts of aggravated battery, false imprisonment, intimidating witnesses and battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer.

He faces misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. If found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, he faces a mandatory life sentence.

Spittel is accused of the August 2019 death of his grandmother, Carol Foreman, which happened in his home in Waupun.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers responded at 8:54 a.m., Aug. 24, 2019, to an ambulance call at 130 Brandon St.

The front door was open when police arrived and a small phone and tan purse were seen in the doorway. Officers also saw broken glass on the floor and upturned furniture. They heard screaming coming from the back of the residence. A neighbor, who had called 911, told police the victim was in the basement.

Foreman, 75, from Mayville, was found unconscious in the basement where officers also encountered a belligerent Spittel, police said. Foreman had suffered a head injury and was transported to Waupun Memorial Hospital before being transported by medical helicopter to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah, where she died four days later.

Police said Spittel was seen at the bottom of the staircase wearing only his underwear, and they noted a smell of alcohol coming from him. According to the criminal complaint, Spittel picked up a plastic bottle of whiskey and began taking swigs from it.

The complaint said Spittel became more agitated and threw a couch cushion at an officer. He also clenched his fists and threw the whiskey bottle at the officer, according to the complaint. He was stopped after the officer used an electronic control device to subdue him.

Spittel had three previous trials scheduled in this case with the last one being postponed in January after he developed COVID.

