Trial scheduled for Columbus man charged with bank robbery

JUNEAU – A Columbus man who was wearing a GPS monitor at the time he allegedly robbed the Horicon State Bank in Neosho had a four-day jury trial scheduled for his case.

Alan Schade, 43, is charged with a felony count of robbery of a financial institution along with six felony counts of bail jumping. In addition he faces a misdemeanor count of theft. If convicted of the most serious charge of robbery, Schade could face 25 years in prison followed up by 15 years of an extended supervision.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division detective responded to the bank on Jan. 26 following the bank alarm going off at 3:19 p.m. Two bank tellers said a man — later identified as Schade — gave a note to one of them. The note told the bank employees to put everything in a bag and that no one would get hurt as Schade passed a plastic grocery back to one of the tellers.

The bag was filled with cash including marked money, which had known and documented serial numbers. Schade then left in a truck that he had parked in the parking lot. Schade’s clothing and description including height was recorded.

The tellers believed that Schade had entered the bank around noon the same day and asked for deposit slips but did not complete any bank transaction before leaving. At that time, Schade was in different clothing, but he left in the same vehicle. Although the license plate wasn’t visible in the security video from the bank that police viewed at the time of the robbery, they were able to make out the video in the earlier incident. The license was registered to Schade.

In addition, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office sent a Wisconsin Crime Alert regarding a bank robbery in Jefferson County on Jan. 24. Schade was believed to be the suspect in that bank robbery as well and involved in other criminal activity in Jefferson County. He was charged in Jefferson County on March 31 with felony robbery of a financial institution.

Schade was located in Waterloo on Jan. 27 and had the money that had been marked by the bank in his possession, according to the criminal complaint. The owner of the home that Schade was found consented to a search, the complaint said, and law enforcement located clothing that matched the clothes worn during the bank robberies.

Schade was brought to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office where it was noticed that he was wearing a GPS ankle monitor due to a Waukesha County Circuit Court case. The detective was able to get the GPS data that showed that Schade was at a bank in Ixonia on Jan. 24 at 5 p.m. when it was robbed and at the bank in Neosho on Jan. 26 at both noon and 3:17 p.m.

Schade’s trial is scheduled from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

