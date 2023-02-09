COLUMBUS – Two private garbage and recycling providers have joined the Columbia County Solid Waste as options to become Columbus’ next garbage and recycling providers in 2024.

Representatives from Pellitteri and LRS attended the Columbus City Council committee of the whole meeting on Tuesday in hopes of becoming the city’s provider starting in 2024.

The current provider, Columbia County Public Waste, told the city last month that they would have to notify them if they were staying with the county or they might have to increase prices and could have difficulty providing services depending on staff and resources.

The city began contracting for the services with Columbia County in 2017 and this year was given the option for the one-year extension. The contract allows the city to continue the services without an increase in the monthly base rate for residents, but there will be additional costs if diesel fuel exceeds $4 per gallon.

Kim Daniels, director of business development for LRS, said that they came to Wisconsin about six years ago and pride themselves in providing great service with local representation. They also service 37 Wisconsin communities including the town of Beaver Dam, Juneau and Marshall.

Daniels said that they tried to mirror Columbus’ current services for easy comparison but could customize the services as well.

Joe Spair, municipal account executive for Pellitteri, was also at the meeting and spoke last month at a committee of the whole meeting.

Columbus has three capable and different options, Spair said. One thing though is that LRS is slightly lower initially with the five-year option. If the city of Columbus compares LRS 7-year-plan to Pellitteri’s 10-year plan, Pellitteri comes in costing less.

“A majority of our municipalities go into the longer contract for cost savings,” Spair said.

Councilperson Trina Reid noted that Pellitteri took the widest variety of recyclable options.

Columbus City Administrator Kyle Ellefson asked about bulk pickup since the county had taken that out of its package.

Spair said they could add a pickup date, but there is an added option of individualized pickup with the residents who need bulk pickup paying for the service.

“You pay for an item and we pick it up the next time we have a truck in the area, and that way a neighbor is not helping to subsidize that cost,” Spair said.

Ellefson said that the LRS rates includes bulk pickup so that could reduce their rates if they took that out of the contract.

“We have a difficult choice, in my opinion,” council president Ian Gray said. “We have three good viable options as far as I am concerned. As far as price, the county is the cheapest on the surface, but not necessarily cheapest overall but it is impossible to say that.”

Gray said that with the private companies the city could benefit from grants whereas fuel cost increases could increase the cost to the contract with the county.

Gray said that he does see benefits with Pellitteri because it is a locally owned company, and according to Gray, has the best recycling program.

Council members Adam Steiner and Sarah Motiff agreed with Gray.

“Pellitteri is a better long-term option for the city and will provide better long term pricing,” Motiff said.

Reid said she was on the fence between Columbia County and Pellitteri. She did like the initial price listed by the county and the services they had provided in the past, but also found great value in Pellitteri’s recycling program.

The subject will be discussed again at the city of Columbus’ next committee of the whole meeting.