Two recent pursuits in Dodge County have led to a warning for drivers to pull over

JUNEAU – Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt is offering a reminder to the public that the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office will responsibly pursue individuals who attempt to flee from law enforcement and will hold them accountable following two recent fleeing incidences.

“Fortunately, no one was injured during these two incidents but when people flee from law enforcement, it is very dangerous for all involved including others who may be near these pursuits,” Schmidt said in a press release.

“It is equally as dangerous to allow criminals to believe that if they flee, they will get away with violating the law. While that approach may be tolerated in other communities, we believe there must be a response to these felonious acts to send the message that it will not be tolerated in Dodge County. Our actions must always weigh the importance of holding people accountable and the safety of our citizens, while also acting as a deterrent for others who may consider this type of behavior in the future.”

According to the press release, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Saturday at 2:50 a.m. that a vehicle was traveling west on Highway 33 with no lights on. The vehicle was located near Thompson Road and a deputy attempted a stop of the vehicle after noticing the car swerving. The vehicle fled and the deputy initiated a pursuit that lasted about 10 minutes southeast of Beaver Dam and ended on Highway 151, south of Highway 33, when the vehicle stopped prior to where the Beaver Dam Police Department had set out stop sticks. The subject, Richard Hron, 32 of Horicon, was taken into custody without incident. Hron was booked into the Dodge County Jail on a probation violation.

Hron was charged with a felony count of eluding an officer and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Hron appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim and was placed on a $5,000 cash bond.

Brian Hellenbrand, 42, Columbus, also appeared in court on Monday for a fleeing incident that occurred on Friday. A deputy attempted to stop Hellenbrand’s car for speeding on Madison Road, near Iron Road, in the town of Beaver Dam. The deputy made contact with Hellenbrand, but after the initial contact, Hellenbrand allegedly fled into the city of Beaver Dam before driving out onto north Highway151.

The driver continued to flee at speeds exceeding 90 mph. A Dodge County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant was able to deploy road spikes on the vehicle and it eventually stopped on Highway151 northbound, north of Highway 33. Along with the felony fleeing charge, Hellenbrandt is charged with a felony count of sixth offense of OWI, three felony counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while revoked.

Schmidt said he would also like to remind the public that it is very important to stay alert when driving and when an emergency vehicle is approaching, immediately pull over to the side of the road and stop.

“The sooner you see the emergency vehicle and stop, the safer everyone on the road will be,” Schmidt said. “You never know if that emergency vehicle is responding to a medical emergency, an armed robbery or if they are pursuing someone committing the felony action of fleeing from law enforcement.

“Please be safe on our highways and if you ever find yourself in a situation where you are being stopped by law enforcement, a decision to flee from law enforcement is a costly one and could cost you serious time in prison or worse, it could cause a serious crash and cost someone their life,” Schmidt continued.