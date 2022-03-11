Two years in Waupun reports no problems with ATVS on city streets

WAUPUN — The Waupun City Council reviewed its ATV/UTV ordinance Tuesday night, and found nothing to prevent its ongoing use.

All Terrain Vehicles and Utility Terrain Vehicles have been allowed on Waupun city streets since December 2019. The ordinance was brought back to the council for annual review. The vehicles may legally operate on city streets and on city-owned property, connecting Waupun to area trails and other routes.

An ordinance change has been debated for several months, with revisions related to speed, passengers, hours of operation and other details. City Attorney Daniel Vande Zande drafted the ordinance, consulting similar rules in Juneau and Richland Center. Since then other municipalities have either considered or adopted similar ordinances.

The idea for a Waupun ordinance was proposed by members of the Marshview Riders ATV Club.

Waupun’s ordinance includes rules for general operation, hours of use (from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.), speed limits (from 25 mph where designated to a high of no more than 35 mph) and absolute prohibition of carrying open intoxicants.

ATVs must be equipped with headlights and brake lights. Drivers must be 16 or older and are required to carry a card indicating that they have received safety training (also a state requirement). Proof of insurance is required.

Marshview Riders paid for installation of signage at the entries to the city.

On Tuesday Police Chief Scott Louden reported, “Surprisingly we have not had any issues regarding ATVs and UTVs. There have been very limited contacts and very limited complaints.”

“What’s cool about it is I know of two occasions where people were on these vehicles screwing around and club members saw it,” said Alderman Rohn Bishop. “I saw firsthand where club members come up and correct the violators face to face. Members make it very clear to everyone that they will all lose the privilege if a few people screw it up.”

“I’ve heard that from other club members as well,” said Mayor Julie Nickel.

Alderman Mike Matoushek suggested the matter not be brought up for annual review unless issues come to light.

“We’ve reviewed it the second time and there are minimal to no issues with this ordinance since we passed it,” he said. “I don’t think we need to review this annually. Just like any other ordinance we have, if there are issues that come out we can review it at any time.”

Alderman Jason Westphal agreed.

“I have received quite a few requests from other clubs and municipalities to give background of our ATV/UTV ordinance,” said Nickel. “I have given good reports which they are happy to hear.”

Consensus was reached that the resolution will only be revisited if problems arise.

