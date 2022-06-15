United Co-op project gets green light: Facility to be up and running in two years

WAUPUN — United Cooperative and the city of Waupun finalized a developer’s agreement for a $100 million investment Tuesday evening at City Hall. The investment will eventually include a soybean processing facility in the Waupun Industrial Park on the city’s southwest side.

“The specific negotiation points have been in play and have been worked on over the last six months,” said Waupun City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve.

“On May 31 we presented the full terms of the deal of this project to you," she said. "We published all that information to our website. There were numerous articles published in the newspaper all indicating that if people had questions or comments they should reach out and contact me. I did get two comments and both were in support of the project.”

Alderpersons shared concerns about traffic volume, which will be particularly high during the time of soybean harvest. According to Schlieve, in 2021 the city worked with the Department of Transportation to complete an investigative review. Preliminary numbers indicated that the proposed road design would be adequate to support the development’s needs.

“As we’ve gotten smarter about the project those numbers have been adjusted and they’re up slightly,” said Schlieve. “We have met with the DOT and they are still comfortable with what we’re proposing. As traffic grows and maybe more sites get developed we’re going to continue to monitor that. There are shared costs that will be established through this agreement as outlined.”

Ald. Mike Matoushek questioned whether the speed limit on State Highway 26 should be reduced to accommodate higher volume. Schlieve indicated that the limit is not under city control, but that a change may be requested if or when it is needed.

Co-op President and CEO Dave Cramer had earlier shared that his company and its subsidiaries had $1.4 billion in sales last year. The majority of the business is in grain and grain hauling, followed by agronomy and feed. The feed portion is estimated at $242 million. Easy highway and rail access in Waupun are also a benefit. Rail access, it was noted, will help reduce the need for over-the-road hauling.

Along with the new Waupun facility, United Cooperative has six other state-of-the-art feed locations and 20 grain locations strategically placed throughout Wisconsin, including Beaver Dam and Hartford. At those locations the cooperative manufactures and sells feed and grain products and services.

In addition to the feed and grain expansion, the third phase of the construction project will be a state-of-the-art soybean crushing and processing facility.

According to Cramer, when operational this plant will crush 7.5 million bushels of soybeans annually.

“This plant will supply both soybean meal and soy oil and bring the surrounding counties into a global ag economy,” he said.

In a recent press release United Cooperative acknowledged, “United Cooperative is investing in the future for our patrons and the agriculture community. United Cooperative’s three-phase expansion project will create state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities, marketing opportunities and technology advancements to meet the demands of Wisconsin’s agricultural landscape."

Facilities will be built on a 67.4-acre site, with rail spurs and vehicle access off an extension of Wilson Drive and Shaler Drive (west of Highway 26). The total valuation of the completed facility is set at a minimum guarantee of $33 million over the life of the TIF (20 years). Land will be purchased for $20,000 an acre totaling $1.3 million. Total cost for the city is anticipated at $9.4 million. Economic Development Grant Funds of $2.5 million are being sought to help defray the city’s costs.

The completed facility will generate a projected minimum of $13 million for the city of Waupun over 20 years, and will continue to support the tax base in following years.

Payments in lieu of taxes (PILOT) will be required from United Cooperative in the event that taxes generated are insufficient to cover the city’s debt service for the development. TIF funding allows the city to pay its share of the costs with a minimal impact on its finances.

The facility, to be completed in 2025, will employ 50 full-time skilled and operations management positions and other workers. The total annual payroll is estimated at $3 million.

“They’ll be working around the clock to get the first section in before the frost arrives,” said Schlieve. "There’s not much time to waste. As you know costs are going up and any delays only accelerate the total cost on the project.”

Approval was unanimous.

“I would like to express my thanks to the mayor and the common council,” said City Attorney Dan Vande Zande. “You have been very helpful in this process. I especially want to thank Dave Cramer of United Co-op; welcome to the city of Waupun. We expect and hope that we’ll have a good working relationship. We’ve got some excellent staff and we hope to be responsive to the co-op’s needs. I also want to thank Kathy. It has been a long haul. She has done an outstanding job and I don’t think this project would have happened without her.”

Schlieve received a strong round of applause.

“This has been a labor of love,” said Schlieve. “It actually began the first day I got on the job in 2016. Thank you for all of the applause and praise but ultimately it took all of us to make this work.”

Construction will begin as soon as possible, according to Cramer.

“We’re very happy with the outcome,” he said. “We’ll move forward and are eager to get it up and running in the next 24 months."

