United Cooperative to expand in Waupun

WAUPUN — City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve announced Tuesday at City Hall that United Cooperative will be phasing in a $100 million dollar investment to eventually include soybean processing in an industrial park on the city’s south side.

“I am excited to be able to talk to you this evening about the culmination of eight years of work,” said Schlieve, who discussed the three phases of the expansion.

Schlieve summarized that since 2018, city staff have been working on an economic diversification strategy for Waupun with the goal of expanding the Waupun Industrial Park to reduce the community’s dependence on public sector employment and to grow the local tax base.

In 2018, land in the Waupun Industrial Park was selected for the state’s first soybean processing facility, which was aligned with this plan. That project subsequently ran into hurdles with trade disputes and lacked needed capital to finalize development.

City staff continued to pursue opportunities to develop a similar project and began conversations with United Cooperative about a potential project in 2020. Late last year, United Cooperative concluded that the Waupun site was the most feasible site for their project and negotiations began in early 2022 to finalize details of a development project.

Dave Cramer, United Cooperative president and CEO, said his company and its subsidiaries had $1.4 billion in sales last year. The majority of the business is in grain and grain hauling, followed by agronomy and feed. The feed portion itself is estimated at $242 million. He indicated that Waupun is a natural choice in that United Cooperative already has two feed mills there. Consolidating those mills will allow better use of those facilities and the highway and rail access that are readily available.

Phase 1 will include a feed production operation, with construction to begin once a developer’s agreement is approved. That will involve Tax Incremental Financing (TIF) in which taxes are deferred to pay for infrastructure (roads, water, sewer and electrical services). Completion is anticipated by the end of 2024.

Phase 2 is grain storage and being handled on a similar timeline.

Phase 3 is a non-chemical soy processing facility to begin in 2023, with completion sometime in 2025.

All facilities would be completed on a 65-acre site, with rail spurs and vehicle access off an extension of Wilson Drive and Shaler Drive (west of Highway 26).

The total valuation is guaranteed over the life of the TIF (20 years). Land will be purchased for $20,000 an acre (65 total acres) totaling $1.3 million. Total cost for the city is anticipated at $9.4 million. It will generate $13 million for the city of Waupun over 20 years.

American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds are also being sought to lessen the city’s costs. Payments in lieu of taxes (PILOT) payments will be required from United Cooperative in the event that taxes generated are insufficient to cover the city’s debt service for the development. TIF funding allows the city to pay its share of the costs with a minimal impact on its finances.

The facility will employ 50 full-time skilled and operations management positions and other workers. The total payroll for the three phases is estimated at $3 million annually.

Schlieve added, “That impact will have a multiplier effect, with indirect jobs because the facility is in a local area and induced jobs that come because you have other types of businesses where services are being used by this firm.”

“Beneficiaries include local farmers, bankers, equipment and machinery manufacturers and implement dealers … all benefit from this type of project, as well as other value-added agriculture processors as well as businesses, construction and logistics sectors,” she said.

John Scheuers, United Cooperative vice president of feed operations, shared that rail will be a prime mover, as well as trucks. A rail car holds four semi loads of cargo, helping to limit truck traffic.

“We’re estimating 60 trucks a day — 30 in, 30 out — as our normal truck traffic,” said Scheuers. “At peak harvest, with corn and soybeans, there would be a potential of an additional 140 trucks each day for a two- to four-week period of time, most of which would be coming off Highway 151. Every time we can use a 25-car railway unit it takes away from truck traffic.”

Any changes or updates in the roadway, after initial modification, would be shared by United Cooperative and the city.

Various other environmental concerns have been addressed in the agreement with provisions for air quality, groundwater protection, noise and decommissioning a facility if it were to close.

A developer’s agreement will be considered at the next council meeting.

