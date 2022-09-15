Upcoming Columbus event to focus on visual arts and literature

COLUMBUS – An array of creativity and imagination will be highlighted next week in Columbus.

The Columbus Art & Author Fair is coming to the lower level of Columbus Fireman’s Park Pavilion from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. The fair is held in conjunction with Oddtoberfest, presented by the Tri-County Lodge – Oddfellows, which includes music, ethnic food and beverages, and fun activities for children.

The annual fair, which started in 2017, is set to feature more than 25 artists, artisans and authors. Participating vendors will be onsite to discuss their work and answer questions.

Valerie Biel, one of the event organizers, stated the unique combination of creators allows for showcasing a variety of styles and genres of art and literature not often seen at a typical art fair.

“Everyone really looks forward to this event and sharing their work. It’s a delightful opportunity for local and regional artists and authors and those who attend,” she said. “Most of the artists and authors in attendance have won awards for their work.”

The authors represent every genre from children’s picture books and middle-grade novels to stories for teens and adult fiction and nonfiction. Categories run the gamut — travel, suspense, mystery, historical fiction, memoir and romance.

Artists represent numerous disciplines and include painting, handmade baskets, stained glass mosaics, pottery, photography, pen and ink drawings and more.

The participating artists and authors are: Brea Behn, Ronald Benisch, Valerie Biel, Rose Bingham, Sarah J. Bradley, Catherine Walters Brick, Jean Buch, Hady Diallo, Julia Hoffman, Meadoe Hora, Kathy J. Jacobsen, Terri Karsten, Amy Laundrie, Meg Matenaer, Joy Ann Ribar, Wayne Roe, Gayle Rosengren, Laura Schultz, George Scott, Sue Sewell, Larry Sommers, Angie Stanton, Marianne Flynn Statz and Kathleen (K.M.) Waldvogel.

Artist/Author Rebecca Weidner, who owns The Workshop art and craft studio in Columbus, will share her creativity at the event by offering a hands-on art activity for kids and adults. And the Columbus Public Library will present their programming information, as well as a bookmark craft for children or children at heart.

The Columbus Art & Author Fair is free to attend. The purchase price range on books and artwork is $10 and up. Some of the participating painters will take on commissioned work.

For in-depth information on each artist and author, visit the event listing, hosted on the Columbus Library’s Facebook page.