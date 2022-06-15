 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATED: Community concert at Beaver Dam High School cancelled

The community concert that was scheduled to be held at Beaver Dam High School tonight has been cancelled.

The Beaver Dam Community Band, who was originally scheduled to play at Swan Park, was moved to Beaver Dam High School due to predictions of harsh weather Wednesday morning. Late in the afternoon, the concert was cancelled. 

The community concerts are held weekly at Swan Park with Whiskey Flats scheduled to perform on June 22.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

