UPDATED: Fond du Lac County releases names in fatal crash

TOWN OF WAUPUN – A 40-year-old Waupun woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 151, which occurred near Oak Center Road, on Tuesday night.

According to a press release from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, they responded along with the Life Star Ambulance and Waupun Fire Department to the crash around 7:21 p.m.

The initial investigation shows that a south bound vehicle driven by Sarah Lemmenes rear ended another southbound vehicle. The initial striking vehicle then entered the median and rolled several times, ejecting the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other southbound vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old Beaver Dam Edgar Ruiz, lost control after being struck and slid into the west ditch. The driver and his two passengers Oscar Ruiz, 20, and Yarelle Banderas, 18, were transported to Waupun Memorial Hospital and treated and released for non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.

Assisting at the scene were the Wisconsin State Patrol, Waupun Police Department, the Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Fond du Lac County Drone Team and the Fond du Lac County Crash Reconstruction Team.

