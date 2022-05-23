UPDATED: Highway P reopened after traffic crash

RUBICON – The section of Highway P that was closed Monday for a traffic crash has been reopened but Dodge County Highway Department is remaining on the scene for a few more hours.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene of a traffic crash on County Highway P, between County Highway NP and Butler Road, which close the road off for several hours.

According to an updated press release, Highway P was reopened at 11:35 a.m. with the highway department remaining on the scene while the rock aggregate was removed from the right of way. Flaggers also remained to keep traffic moving and the workers safe. The patients from the accident were still being evaluated at the hospital, but none of the injuries were believed to be serious or life threatening.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office was dispatched to a head-on crash with injuries at about 8 a.m. The initial investigation indicated a northbound passenger car crossed over the centerline and struck a southbound dump truck which was loaded with aggregate. Two passenger cars that were stopped on the side of the road in the area were also struck. The dump truck overturned and the load of aggregate was covering the highway.

The occupant of the dump truck, a 42 year old Rubicon man, was transported by ambulance with possible serious injuries. The driver of the passenger car, a 55 year old Palmyra woman, was transported with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

