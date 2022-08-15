Updated: Victim’s name released from town of Emmet crash

Editor's note: This story has been changed to update the correct spelling of the name of the victim in this accident.

TOWN OF EMMET – The name of the woman who died after a single vehicle crash Aug. 9 on the northbound off-ramp of Highway 26 was released by authorities on Monday.

Stacy L. Sigmund, 42, from Jefferson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 5:19 p.m. to the northbound off-ramp of Highway 26 to eastbound travel onto Highway 16.

The initial investigation showed that a 2015 Toyota was traveling north on the Highway 26 off-ramp to eastbound travel of Highway 16, but the Toyota failed to negotiate the curve.

The Toyota traveled off of the roadway and overturned multiple times.