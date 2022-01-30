Valentine display returns to Waupun museum: Love messages were one of facility’s first exhibits

WAUPUN – Timeless messages of love are being highlighted in February at the Waupun Heritage Museum.

On display are about 100 valentines dates back to the 1870s, some of which were first showcased when the museum opened in February 1972 in the former Carnegie Library at 22 S. Madison St.

The museum’s Facebook page invites all to come and see the collection: “The language of love has changed quite a bit in the last century and a half. The tradition of Valentine’s Day became more commercialized as people sought out cards that could express their feelings better than their own words ever could. Come visit, maybe bring a date, and see how the cards may have changed, but the feelings are timeless.”

The museum’s assortment of Valentines dates from the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

According to Waupun Historical Society President Zac Dickhut, during the reign of Queen Victoria. Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha was the consort of Queen Victoria from their marriage on Feb. 10, 1840 until his death in 1861. Starting at that time German customs (including the Christmas tree) spread across the British Empire. Soon German-printed love notes became popular around the world. Cupid’s arrows were popular themes, along with hearts, birds, animals and flowers.

Valentines are grouped by age, showing distinct styles for each period.

“In the relatively short time span that we’re sharing the meaning of those messages changed significantly,” said Dickhut. “In the 1890s and in the 1930s the intent was drastically different. Early on those messages were part of the courtship process – part of becoming betrothed and then getting married. Early cards were more of an investment. By the 1930s you could send a Valentine to a friend or someone you liked. By then it was more of a children’s thing.”

Elaborately printed two- and three-part valentines were first linked with delicate ribbons. They were called “charms” and were meant to be worn or saved discreetly as keepsakes.

Greetings then took on a three-dimensional look as elaborate embossed and layered cards were produced. They were not inexpensive.

“German printers produced elaborate cards that cornered the market from after the Civil War and continuing after World War I,” said Dickhut. “Only after World War II was it considered unpatriotic to want German things, and the United States began to produce its own valentines.”

Other styles included pop-ups, mechanical valentines with moving parts and crepe paper fold-outs. Valentines became brighter, more cartoon-like and less serious.

Not that a child’s sentiments are any less serious than an adult’s.

By far the most affordable valentines were postcards, which cost just a penny to send. Although messages were short, and far from confidential, they did attract a large customer base.

“They were fun. They were convenient. They were humorous. Some were maybe a little offensive by today’s standards,” Dickhut said. “Most had a printed message, although you could include a sentence or two of your own if you so desired.”

An interactive part of the exhibit is using a miniature press to print your name onto a calling card – a Victorian practice that had its own conventions and rules.

“We’re very excited. I don’t believe we’ve had it on display since 1972 when a “Valentines Tea” was held. Maybe bring a date! It’s all very interesting and a lot of fun to see.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.