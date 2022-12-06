Vendor permit changes approved: Chamber granted special 'host' role

The Beaver Dam City Council approved ordinance changes to update its "transient vendor' code Monday night. The ordinance has been rewritten to reflect changes in vendors, and how those vendors get permission to sell merchandise inside the city.

Vendors must obtain a permit to sell door-to-door, or to sell at special events throughout the year. The new version of Chapter 42 adds the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce as a “host” permit holder, allowing it to screen vendors for its own events. Since it does all of the organizing and operating, it keeps the fees paid by vendors at the Famers Market, at Fall Downtown Fest, at Best Dam Fest and at the Arts & Peony Fest, among others.

Aldermen questioned the impact such rules would have for Girl Scouts selling cookies door-to-door, or school clubs selling holiday wreaths and/or candy.

City Administrator Nathan Thiel indicated that those forms of selling will not require a permit as those groups are not technically transient vendors. Transient implies a lack of community connection which local groups and businesses already have.

Alderman Ken Anderson questioned why the chamber is receiving special treatment, to which City Attorney Larry Konopacki responded, “Yes, they are getting special treatment because they function unlike many other vendors in the community. They essentially have an active and ongoing role in organizing events for the city throughout the year."

Other civic groups, not specifically mentioned, would require a city-issued host permit for their activities as well. According to the ordinance, “A host permit shall be valid for one year. The city may deny a host permit if it determines that granting the permit would not be in the interest of the public health, safety or general welfare of the community, or if it determines that the proposed transient merchant activities will not enhance or supplement the business of the applicant or will not have a substantial relationship to that business.”

The latter sentence would apply to a closed business having a food truck on its grounds or some other clear conflict. It may or may not be allowed based on the decision of city staff.

Aldermen Anderson and Kevin Burnett voted against the revision. The ordinance was approved with a 12-2 vote.

An ordinance outlining sanitary sewer connection fees received its first reading, prior to council consideration in two weeks. The fees are $778 for a one-unit, 5/8-inch connection and $38,883 for a 50-unit, 6-inch connection. Fees are generally increased 9% from this year to next. Rates were outlined as part of a sewer plant upgrade in 2009 and are designed to minimize impact on current ratepayers’ bills.

Another ordinance receiving a first reading requires all single-to four-family residential units to participate in city-provided solid waste service. The city recently formed a solid waste utility, removing that charge from the tax bill and making it a quarterly fee sent to all city property owners.

A resolution was approved to name Plunkett Raysich Architects of Milwaukee as being responsible for design, bidding and construction services for roof replacement and window and insulation repairs at Beaver Dam Community Library. The fee is set at $90,000. Alderman Anderson voted against the resolution.

Among announcements of local events, Mayor Becky Glewen reported the following:

Jersey Mike’s is opening Wednesday, Dec. 7 in the Frances Point Shopping Center

One Voice is having a concert at Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre Sunday at 2 p.m.

Wayland Academy is holding its annual Lessons and Carols event Sunday at 4 p.m.