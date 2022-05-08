 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
web only alert top story

Visitors flock to the 2022 Horicon Marsh Bird Festival

  • 0
I spy with my little eye

A group of beginning birders spot a catbird in the brush Saturday afternoon during the 25th Annual Horicon Marsh Bird Festival. From left are Nate, Ian and Pat Uhlenhake of Horicon and Jan Rohloff of Neenah.

 Kelly Simon

The Horicon Marsh Bird Festival celebrated its 25th year the weekend of May 6-8.

Birders of all skill levels – as well as anyone who enjoys the great outdoors – were welcomed by the Horicon Marsh Bird Club. The weekend-long event provides family activities and educational experiences designed to showcase Horicon Marsh’s role as an important habitat for birds and wildlife.

Highlights of this year’s bird festival included new trips to Old Marsh Road, night sounds, paddling and birding, a live birds of prey presentation, intimate guided tours and more.

Hundreds of people of all ages used their eyes and ears to locate some of the 300 different kinds of birds that call the marsh home. Various programs were taught by hike leaders and educators at the Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center and Marsh Haven Nature Center.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News