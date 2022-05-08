Visitors flock to the 2022 Horicon Marsh Bird Festival

The Horicon Marsh Bird Festival celebrated its 25th year the weekend of May 6-8.

Birders of all skill levels – as well as anyone who enjoys the great outdoors – were welcomed by the Horicon Marsh Bird Club. The weekend-long event provides family activities and educational experiences designed to showcase Horicon Marsh’s role as an important habitat for birds and wildlife.

Highlights of this year’s bird festival included new trips to Old Marsh Road, night sounds, paddling and birding, a live birds of prey presentation, intimate guided tours and more.

Hundreds of people of all ages used their eyes and ears to locate some of the 300 different kinds of birds that call the marsh home. Various programs were taught by hike leaders and educators at the Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center and Marsh Haven Nature Center.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

