Volksfest returns to Waupun: Long-time German dance festival is Sept. 10

WAUPUN — The traditions and tastes of Germany come to Waupun on Saturday, Sept. 10, as the 27th annual Volksfest returns for the enjoyment of all.

Although it’s an ethnic festival, everyone is welcome. “Volksfest” loosely translates to a “festival for all people.”

“All are invited to enjoy traditional German food, beer, as well as many fun activities, and live music from some of Wisconsin’s best polka bands,” said Waupun Area Chamber of Commerce Board President Craig Much. “Volksfest is free to get in and is open to all ages.”

The first festival in 1993 took place downtown in the alley behind Sigrid’s Bavarian Trail on Main Street. As many as 3,000 to 4,000 guests have enjoyed the festival in its most successful years.

“We’ve had guests from across the United States and even Canada,” said Nancy Joas, a previous organizer of the event. “A lot of people plan their vacations so they can join us. Polka fans are a dedicated group and they’re willing to travel long distances to enjoy their favorite bands.”

According to Much, “Waupun Volksfest Inc. dissolved in 2019. At that time, then-Waupun Chamber President Tyler Schulz told Steve and Nancy Joas that the chamber would take Volksfest over. COVID happened and so there was no festival in 2020 or 2021. For this year’s event I confirmed with Tyler that the chamber would help in any way needed.”

Many other local groups are involved as well.

“The event has historically been supported by a variety of non-profit organizations and this year is no exception,” said Much.

The day begins with the Kiwanis Breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. The cost is $9 for all-you-can-eat pancakes. The menu also includes sausages, coffee and orange juice. Kids under 5 eat for free.

A returning favorite is the Waupun High School Polka Band (the Warrior Blaskapelle) at 9 a.m. Tuba Dan begins to play at 10 a.m. The 2/5s Party Band performs at 2 p.m., followed by Copper Box at 7:30 p.m.

At 10 a.m. Burgermeister (mayor) Rohn Bishop will be present for the official tapping of the keg.

Food will be served by the Waupun Figure Skaters and will include German and American favorites including brats, hamburgers and German potato salad. Desserts will be offered by Pella Lutheran Church members.

Featured beers for the event include three different Oktoberfest beers and flights (samplers) from area brewers. They include Knuth Brewing from Ripon, Hubbleton Brewing from Waterloo and Cercis Brewing from Columbus. Other choices will also be offered and will be served by members of the Waupun Hockey Club.

Contributions from many community groups, businesses and individuals make it all happen.

“They’ve always made it possible for us to keep it a free event, and we hope to raise enough money to keep it going from one year to the next,” said Much.

A portion of revenue is also donated to local organizations that help run the event, as well as for civic causes.

The future of the event may be assured as the Waupun Hockey Association considers a possible new role as event organizer.

“The intention is that the Waupun Hockey Association will take it over as a major fundraiser towards rink improvements at the Waupun Community Center,” Much said. “They have a robust volunteer base to draw from and this event is historically put on just before the ice goes on.”

Waupun City Administrator Kathy Schlieve is also a fan.

“It’s one of the big three of Waupun festivals — Celebrate Waupun, Truck-N-Show and Volksfest,” she said. “I’m excited that there’s a group that wants to take it on and preserve some of the history that’s so important for Waupun. I think it’s great that there’s a volunteer pool that is ready to step up to keep it going, and I’m excited to work with them in the future.”