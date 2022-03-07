Voting, redistricting main topics when Rep. Mark Born holds office hours in Beaver Dam

Although the crowd was small, Wisconsin’s 39th District Assemblyman Mark Born addressed big issues at public office hours Monday at The Watermark.

A total of seven people shared concerns regarding gerrymandering, voting results and alleged bad medical service at a local facility.

Isaac Dornfeld opened with his concerns about alleged partisan redistricting and concerns regarding unfair allocation of voting districts to benefit either Democrats or Republicans.

“Why is this not a fair state?” Dornfeld asked. “It’s cheating to win. We both know that these maps for the past 10 years have not been fair. If you’re going to be a leader, I don’t know why you don’t speak out against it? These maps should be fair.”

Born said there is more talk than substance in that regard.

“Most of what you’re hearing are talking points that don’t have any basis in reality,” Born said.

The state's redistricting process, which began with maps drawn by the Republican legislature has draw objections and court challenges from Democrats led by Gov. Tony Evers. In a court challenge, Evers submitted his own set of maps that last week, the Wisconsin Supreme Court choose in a 4-3 vote over the legislature's maps.

That decision will be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

On the topic of elections, Jack Yuds suggested that election results should be reported all at once so voters would not be swayed by early results.

Born suggested that perhaps starting the counts earlier and not having huge dumps of numbers late at night might be considered, although a law would need to be changed to prevent the early release of numbers.

In Dodge County, election results are released starting after 8 p.m. from the county clerk's office. The final results are typically released within an hour or two of polls closings.

On that topic Born said he has had many calls regarding a lack of faith in the voting system.

“One concern that I hear over and over again is that people have lost confidence in the voting system,” he said.

He questioned whether volunteers are qualified to gather votes at parks or at nursing homes, and suggested that voting be conducted in a more controlled and ethical manner.

“Things like that make people around here say, ‘Is that legal? It doesn’t seem right,’” Born said.

Dornfeld pressed Born to deny election fraud.

“That’s a false narrative,” Dornfeld said. “What a guy like you should do is admit that there is no fraud. There is no proof of fraud.”

“As far as you know,” Born interjected. “One thing I know is true is that they may not have violated the law in nursing homes, but there were residents that were not capable of voting and were helped to do it.”

Dornfeld, a regular attendee at Born’s meetings, left the meeting.

Regarding alleged mistreatment at a local health facility Born urged the woman to pursue the complaint protocol, or to take it to a higher authority if she is not satisfied. Born will contact the facility’s administrator to insure that he or she is aware of the circumstances.

“Hopefully they are isolated incidents that are being corrected,” he said.

In the remaining minutes of the hour-long session Born clarified an earlier point.

“People have concerns about the vote,” he said. “Now were probably all of them legal votes? Yes, maybe all of them were. We don’t know. What if there are 50 ballots that one person collected at the park in the back of their car in a duffle bag? Maybe they pulled them out and there are one or two who chose not to vote for president. Did they still not vote for the president or did that change by the time it got to the clerk? We don’t know."

"I’m not saying it happened. I’m not saying it didn’t happen. We have no idea because of the chain of custody and what did we do to protect those ballots. Maybe there are safer ways to do that with sworn poll workers, and they seal the ballots after they’re completed. But they didn’t do any of that. They just sent 170-some volunteers out to the parks who drove around with the ballots in the back of their cars and dropped them off at City Hall however many hours or days after they were collected. It’s not unreasonable for people to question that.”

Accusations of voter fraud came after Donald Trump lost the election in November 2020 to Joe Biden.

A recount and court decisions have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. Reviews by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau and the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty found no evidence of widespread fraud. Multiple court rulings have also found no evidence of irregularities.

Further, the results of the 2020 election have been confirmed by county canvassing boards, recounts in Dane and Milwaukee counties, post-election audits by local and state election authorities and a voting equipment audit by the elections commission.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.