Warrant filed against Beaver Dam woman accused in hit and run death

JUNEAU – Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow issued a bench warrant on Wednesday for a 52-year-old Beaver Dam woman accused in the hit and run death of a Beaver Dam man crossing the street on the morning of Dec. 21.

Maria Hernandez is charged with hit and run involving death and knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a license causing death. Hernandez had an arraignment scheduled on Tuesday, but did not appear in court. Dodge County Assistant District Attorney Gilbert Thompson asked for the $500 cash bond to be forfeited and a warrant to be issued. Snow ordered the forfeiture and warrant.

According to the criminal complaint, Beaver Dam police responded at 5:56 a.m. on Dec. 21 to a hit-and-run traffic crash on East Burnett Street at Wayland Street where a 42-year-old man had been struck by a vehicle before the vehicle left the scene. While at the scene, a woman approached the officers and asked how the man was doing. She told police the driver may have been her mother. Her mother was on the way to work and did not speak English so called her daughter to tell her what had happened.

The officers went to the place where Hernandez worked and found a Nissan Sentra in the parking lot that had damage that appeared to have been from the crash including a missing side mirror.

Hernandez said it was very dark, and she did not see the man and did not know exactly what she had hit. She said she did not stop because she could not speak English and called her daughter for assistance.

The man who was struck was unconscious when police arrived and was taken to Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam before being sent via a medical helicopter to UW Hospital in Madison. Police spoke to a doctor at UW Hospital who said the man had a brain and spine injury, was not able to communicate and was not awake.

It is unclear when the man died and authorities have never identified the person who was struck by the car citing Marsy’s Law, a Wisconsin Constitutional Amendment that passed last year establishing victim’s rights. Some, but not all, police agencies have interpreted that law as prohibiting them from releasing the names of people who die as the result of accidents and/or criminal activity.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.