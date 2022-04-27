Warrant filed for Whitewater man accused of raping 14-year-old girl

JUNEAU — A warrant has been filed for a 20-year-old Whitewater man who is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in her own home Tuesday.

Cristhiam Daniel Martinez Games is charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 16 by use of threat or force or violence. If found guilty of the felony offense, he could face up to 40 years in prison and 20 years of extended supervision.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Juneau resident contacted the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday at 3 a.m. and reported that a man had broken into his home and sexually assaulted his daughter. The father said that the suspect was not there but he believed that Martinez Games was the suspect.

When the deputy arrived, the girl was crying in her room under a blanket. The girl said she heard noises in the hallway and went to investigate when she saw Martinez Games, the complaint said. When she answered the door, he allegedly grabbed her arms and forced her into her room. The girl said that he raped her while holding her down with one hand around her throat and the other grabbing her hair to hold her down, the complaint said. The girl said she tried to get him off her but was unable to due to his strength.

The girl said she did know the man and met him when they were growing up together. She said she had not seen him since they lived near each other, before the early hours on Tuesday morning when she was assaulted.

The girl’s mother said that she, along with the father, had been at work and arrived home and noticed the man. He told them he was dropping a friend off, however when she went into the apartment, her daughter told them what had happened. The father followed the man, who he believed to be Martinez Games, in his vehicle to speeds up to 85 mph before stopping due to the speeds, according to the complaint.

The daughter was taken to an area hospital for a sexual assault examination.

