Watch Now: 40 Fall River Pirates earn diplomas

FALL RIVER — “Once a pirate, always a pirate.”

That phrase, which ties together generations of the community’s alumni, was woven into several speeches at the Fall River High School commencement ceremony on Saturday.

Ember Schultz, Fall River School Board member and the mother of a graduate, welcomed family and friends to the outdoor celebration at the Prairie Street Athletic Complex. She said she’s honored to have watched the class grow up together and become incredible young adults.

The Class of 2022 saw dramatic changes in the past three years of schooling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Principal Brian Zacho said they’ve overcome adversity and told the students that he was proud of them.

“I want you to know that you all matter, each and every one of you matter. You bring talents and skills to the world unlike anyone else,” he said. “Take care of yourself, take care of those around you.”

Andrew Tavs was chosen to give the student address. His speech drew smiles and laughter as he reminisced with his classmates about their many adventures since kindergarten.

Katelyn Meier and Chloe Kottwitz were recognized as salutatorians and shared the podium to present remarks. The pair congratulated their friends on their accomplishments and encouraged them to “write your own story” and work toward becoming better versions of themselves.

Valedictorian Isabelle Gregorio advised classmates to live in the moment, “Have fun, take that risk and don’t regret a thing.”

Teacher Brian Anderson issued the graduates a challenge to open themselves up to trusted mentors and new experiences in order to find a rewarding path in life.

Forty students walked across the stage under sunny skies to receive their high school diplomas. Flowers, a sweatshirt and a photograph were placed on a chair to remember classmate Aidan McCormick, who passed away in a motocross accident in 2021.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.