Watch Now: BDACT brings 'The Claw' to life

Cute and cuddly stuffed animals are the star attraction this week as Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre presents the musical “The Claw.”

Director Andy Estervig and Producer Judy Pearce have teamed up again to lead the summer Tell-A-Tale production for aspiring thespians in grades 3 – 5.

Approximately 45 students in fuzzy and colorful costumes will portray Beanie Elders, Flair Bears, Mighty Mutant Power Turtles and other creatures on stage at the BDACT Fine Arts Center, 117 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam.

Pearce described the production an adventure among friends inside an arcade game, where the characters must embrace the unfamiliar. She said audiences in the area will be some of the first to experience the stage show.

“The Claw” is a new musical released in September 2021, written by Denver Casado, Jessica Penzias, Kerry Kazmierowicztrimm, Christyn Budzyna and Jack Mitchel.

The premise of the story finds two best friends, a cow plush named Dot and a stuffed dragon named Aiden, living inside an out-of-order claw game. While Aiden wishes he could leave the game, Dot loves being stuck inside, where things never change.

As the game suddenly turns back on, Aiden is ecstatic and Dot is terrified she may lose her home and best friend. Audience members will be on the edge of their seats waiting to find out if Dot conquers her fear of the unknown, with some help from the other stuffed animals and the all-knowing Mystical 8-ball.

“The Claw” opens Thursday at 7 p.m. It will be performed twice Friday, at 1:30 and 7 p.m. The final performance is set at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for youths and can be purchased online at bdact.org or at the door.

