Beaver Dam High School will present “Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play” at the school beginning on Thursday evening.

The play by John Landry will be performed in the Beaver Dam High School auditorium Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for seniors and students. Tickets are available at Fox Brothers Piggly Wiggly and at the door.

“It tells three stories and is set as a 1940s radio show,” said Beaver Dam High School instructor Jennifer Tunks. “The actors perform as radio actors telling Hitchcock stories.”

There has been some culture shock as students learn how to use rotary phones, Tunks said.

Shayla Grebel and Olivia Calderon, who perform in the play, said the hairstyles of the period were something that they felt were a lot different at the time.

“Their hair was always up, and there was more effort in doing it than there is nowadays,” Grebel said.

Mahnke, who performs in the play, said that she appreciated the style of clothing worn at that time.

“I feel even though it is not modern that everything goes together well and looks nice,” Mahnke said. “Some other eras were more unique.”

GALLERY: BDHS goes back in time to perform in Vintage Hitchcock play