Watch Now: Beaver Dam native carries on building legacy

A hometown girl is part of the team building a new subdivision Beaver Dam.

Cindy (Koch) Wegner, director of marketing for Neumann Developments, had her hands on a golden shovel Thursday as ground was broken on the first phase of Stoney Ridge. The housing project sits on land formerly owned by the Callies family, near the YMCA of Dodge County and the Corporate Drive business park.

Wegner said she’s excited to help Beaver Dam grow and credited Mayor Becky Glewen and her staff with bringing the project to the city.

The City Council approved a development agreement with Neumann Developments of Pewaukee last September. The city will provide an incentive up to $6.75 million to the developer to cover construction costs using tax increment financing, essentially as a tax break. TIF incentives are paid from increased tax revenue from new development, not general taxpayer dollars. The subdivision is located inside TIF District 8.

“In this challenging time of limited housing availability, the city of Beaver Dam is fortunate to have such a promising single-family housing project for our community. This development will include the construction of 60 homes and continue to help Beaver Dam and our region prosper,” Glewen said at the ground breaking ceremony.

Wegener, whose career in real estate spans more than 35 years, said she never expected to be working on development in Dodge County.

“The mayor approached our office years ago, and when I told my parents about it, they commented ‘Oh yeah, we don’t have any housing in Beaver Dam,’” she said. “Neumann Developments works with a lot of communities and this experience here has been outstanding.”

Wegener’s parents know a thing or two about home building themselves, having owned and operated A-1 Contractors in Beaver Dam for more than 30 years.

Bob and Lila Koch were beaming Thursday while visiting with their daughter at the Stoney Ridge groundbreaking ceremony.

“It’s exciting to have her come back here, we’re very proud,” Lila said.

The couple shared that their business built about 60 custom houses around the area.

“We even built our own home on Stone Road on weekends and evenings and the girls (Cindy and her sister, Sue Gronholz) helped with that,” she said.

Bob Koch partnered with Don Propst and Dave Rehfeldt in 1971 to open A-1 Contractors, with Lila serving as bookkeeper. The name was chosen so the business would be the first name and contracting firm in the telephone directory.

Back then, Bob said they found that people wouldn’t want to sign contracts because they were told, “If a handshake isn’t good enough, then we don’t want to do work together.”

He said he’s happy that his daughter’s chosen profession continues the home building legacy in their family.

Neumann Developments will be constructing the new homes in the Stoney Ridge neighborhood over a period of approximately three years. There will be a variety of ranch and two-story floor plans from which future homeowners can choose. Construction of the homes should begin this summer.

For more information about Stoney Ridge, contact Wegner at (262) 542-9200 or Cindy@neumanncompanies.com.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

