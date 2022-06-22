Watch Now: Cycling Without Age kickoff event in Beaver Dam

Turning 100 has its perks.

Hillside Manor resident Elaine Dorn celebrated her milestone birthday by being treated to the inaugural ride at the Cycling Without Age kickoff event Tuesday in Beaver Dam.

Cycling Without Age is an international program that brings people of all ages and abilities together by connecting volunteer pilots and elderly passengers for an outdoor adventure by trishaw. Pilot Michelle Bachaus was on hand at the event to talk about the program’s benefits and to offer rides to those interested.

The three-wheeled bikes, with a seat in the front, are pedaled by volunteers known as pilots. The program was started a decade ago in Copenhagen by Ole Kassow as a way to combat loneliness and help reconnect people with their communities.

Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam is due to receive its own trishaw this summer and is looking for volunteers to become trishaw pilots.

The Wisconsin Bike Fed trains individuals for the CWA program, who must complete a road skills test. Training includes rules of the road, trishaw handling skills, overview of the trishaw, best practices for maintenance, how to make rides a complete joy and sensitivity training to help recognize and communicate with people of all abilities.

For more information, call 920-887-5988.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.