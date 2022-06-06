Watch Now: Dodge County athletes celebrate before heading to Special Olympics USA Games

Seven athletes were treated to a rousing send-off Saturday before heading to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in the Sunshine State.

Event Organizer Kathy Armstrong welcomed Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen, law enforcement officials from Beaver Dam and Horicon, along with family and friends to cheer on the group at the Park Village Shopping Center.

Team Wisconsin includes seven people representing Dodge County at the competition this week in Orlando, Florida.

“That’s pretty amazing and we need to celebrate it,” Armstrong said.

Unified partners Malinda Fuerstenau and Del Yegis will be competing in doubles bocce ball events with Malinda’s sister Jennifer Fuerstenau and Del’s son Eric Yerges. They will join Jaime Jenks, Brian Schuster and Allen Lynard in team bocce ball events.

Glewen told the athletes to remember to have fun and support one another.

“Each of you should feel very proud of all your accomplishments to get to this point already. We are so proud of you,” she said. “Thank you for representing Beaver Dam and our whole county.”

The team members were led out of town by a parade of police cars, a fire truck and ambulance, with lights flashing. They made their way to Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee to join roughly 100 Team Wisconsin delegates for a statewide celebration and then they boarded buses for the trip to Florida.

Team Wisconsin joined thousands of Special Olympics athletes representing the United States, South America and the Caribbean at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games Opening Ceremony Sunday afternoon.

Captain Chris Tarmann of the UW-Oshkosh Police Department was featured in the Opening Ceremony as Team Wisconsin’s representative for the Law Enforcement Torch Run Final Leg, culminating in the lighting of the Special Olympics Torch and officially opening the 2022 USA Games.

Following the Opening Ceremony, Team Wisconsin cooled off at nearby Amway Arena with some lunch and a show – a surprise performance from the Harlem Globetrotters.

Competition started Monday and goes through June 12. More than 5,500 athletes are expected to participate. ESPN3 is live streaming the events.

Follow Team Wisconsin at specialolympicswisconsin.org/

