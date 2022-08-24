Watch Now: Dodge County Fair recap in photos and video

Dodge County Fair Association Treasurer Sharon Keil reports roughly 47,000 people came through the gates of the 2022 Dodge County Fair, which wrapped up Sunday.

The five-day fair ran Aug. 17-21 and its featured grandstand acts included the Badger State Tractor Pull, performances by Clay Walker, Russell Dickerson and Smashmouth, and two demolition derbies.

Prior to the start of the fair, Dodge County Fair Association President Doug Ninmann proudly announced that admission costs to the fair would remain the same as in recent years.

“That doesn’t happen everywhere, it’s been the same for a long time and I hope we can continue to do it,” he said.

Daily gate admission was $7 before noon and $10 after noon. Children age 9 and younger could attend for free. Season tickets were $27 in advance or $35 at the gate.

Keil said attendance numbers are comparable to the 2021 fair. Friday saw an increase of more than 1,000 people over last year.

“It was just packed Friday and counts were up each day except Saturday, due to the weather,” she said.

Despite an afternoon rainstorm, no Saturday events were canceled. Keil credited the National Weather Service and Dodge County Emergency Management Director Joe Meagher for keeping a close eye on the radar and assuring organizers the storm would end before the evening concert.

“We started in the morning with the horse-pull at the grandstand and then we had the tractor-pull at 1 p.m. The last 10 tractors or so couldn’t pull because of mud, so that closed off the track,” she said. “For the night show, there were people standing to see Smashmouth any place there was room.”

Traditional family-friendly entertainment such as the pig, duck and goat races, carnival midway, Wild World of Animals Show and the interactive Nick’s Kids Show took place at the fair daily. Exhibits and youth showmanship contests also could be found at the summer event, along with a large variety of fair food to choose from.

Dodge County Fairest of the Fair Leah Weninger hustled from one end of the fairgrounds to the other each day handing out ribbons, introducing grandstand acts and singing the national anthem.

New at the fair this year was the addition of the Homan Hometown Music Stage, near the exhibitor building, at which 12 bands played during the afternoons.