Dodge County Executive Law Enforcement Association hosted its awards banquet on Thursday with one set of awards honoring a duo who have worked diligently to solve the 2009 cold case of Baby Theresa as well as a Beaver Dam Police Officer who has been a positive presence at Beaver Dam High School over the last few years.

Beaver Dam Police Officer Tony Karel has served as the school resource officer at Beaver Dam High School since 2001. He has been in law enforcement for 24 years.

“During Officer Karel’s career he has always treated people with honor, respect, dignity, compassion, and empathy,” Beaver Dam Police Chief John Kreuziger said. “Officer Karel does the right thing for the right reason. The thing that I notice is, I think I just caught him doing, his smile. I have never received a complaint about Officer Karel about how he talked or treated someone he dealt with.”

Karel is also a crisis intervention team member and a crisis/hostage negotiator.

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Vickie Brugger was also named law enforcement of the year. Brugger along with Dodge County Medical Examiner P.J. Schoebel, public safety executive of the year, were both the key players in finding the answers to what happened to Baby Theresa.

Karin Luttinen pleaded guilty to the felony charge of concealing the death of a child in April and was sentenced in September. A prison sentence was imposed and stayed, and she was placed on probation for 3 years with 6 months spent in jail.

On Wednesday, April 29, 2009, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to Lone Road in the town of Theresa and confirmed the death of a newborn baby found abandoned in a garbage bag.

Investigators named her “Baby Theresa” to provide her with an identity, naming her after the community closest to where she was found, in the village of Theresa. A funeral and burial occurred in Lowell soon after putting the baby to rest.

Although there was no evidence that the baby was murdered, there were questions that were unanswered for years until technology caught up. The case was diligently watched over by both Brugger and Schoebel.

“Everyone who responded that day and PJ and I going up to the pathologist office the next day and back to the D.A.'s office with lots of search warrants over the years and then there is the forensic genealogist that we worked with that got us on the right track,” Brugger said. “Without P.J. here it would not have been done because he was the backbone that made sure the case could move forward.”

Schoebel said that the death of Baby Theresa affected the entire community in 2009.

“There were so many people who worked on this case from Vicky, me, all the officers who were there, and the D.A.'s office and at the time we did not have the forensic science that we do now but we did collect the evidence at that time,” Schoebel said.

The entire county came together in 2009, Schoebel said.

“I have been out to her grave since then, and I still see that people are out there and remember her, and that means a lot,” Schoebel said. “I think that is a tribute to Dodge County.”

Others honored include:

Correctional officers of the year: Dodge County Sheriff’s Office officer Kevin Schultz and the Dodge County Corrections Field Training Team

Support persons of the year: Jodi Zitlow from Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Kirstie Ewing from the Watertown Police Department and Dawn Greenfield frim Waupun Police Department

Communications Officer of the year: Jill Petig from Watertown Police

Citizen of the year: Alison Nordquist and honorable mentions: Patty Foslid, Michelle Katsma, Scott Zoller and Christine Buchanan

Corporate Citizens of the year: Woodland Fire Department, Hartford Finishing and Advanced Towing

President’s Award: Jodi Groonwald

Resignations and retirements: Mayville Police Chief James Ketchem (retired); Dodge County Sheriff's Office chief deputy Scott Mittlestadt (retired); Dodge County Managing Attorney Bob Barrington (retired); Brownsville Police Department Marshal Bradley Seymor, (retired); and Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg (resignation)

