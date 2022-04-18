Watch Now: Easter egg hunt held in Columbus

Hundreds of children turned out to the Columbus Fireman's Park Pavilion on Saturday for an afternoon filled with Easter activities.

The Columbus Recreation Department hosted free games with prizes in the upstairs ballroom of the pavilion from noon until 2:30 p.m. Food was available to purchase on the lower level courtesy of the Masonic Lodge.

Cold winds did not stop the Easter Bunny from greeting youngsters outside on the grounds of the main event. When the siren blew at 3:30 p.m., kids hustled to pick up approximately 10,000 colorful Easter eggs in a matter of a few minutes. To make sure everyone had a chance to gather some eggs, the lawn was marked off in three different age groups and an area was designated for those children with activity challenges, as well.

After their baskets were filled, the kids cracked open their eggs in anticipation of finding a tasty treat or one of the 500 bonus eggs which included a special prize slip.

