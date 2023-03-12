FOX LAKE – Downtown Fox Lake filled with people on Sunday afternoon for the 50th anniversary of the St. Patrick’s Day parade in the city.

The colder than average temperatures for the 50th anniversary of the parade did not keep many home as attendees waited for the parade that began as an act of rebellion in 1973.

The parade started as a conversation on a Friday night at Casey’s Tavern in 1973, parade organizer Marcy Salmon said who also owns Snappers Sports Bar. The next day, a bunch of people got together, stopped traffic, and did the Irish Jig and marched up State Street. The local police told them to stop because they did not have a parade permit.

The parade continued that night, but a parade permit was applied for the next year. Although the parade was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic, it has been held every year since with the Casey family involved every year.

