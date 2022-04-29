Watch Now: Fundraiser car pulled out of Beaver Dam Lake

Ol’ Bessie put up a struggle as she was pulled out of Beaver Dam Lake on Friday afternoon.

The affectionately nicknamed car is part of an annual winter fundraiser started two years ago by Beaver Dam Police Charities Inc. The public buys chances to guess the date the faux police vehicle will break through the ice and sink to the bottom.

“Squad down!” appropriately occurred on March 20, 2022, the first official day of spring. Nine winners selected the correct date.

In 2021, the vehicle sank on March 13.

Beaver Dam Police Department Detective Dan Kuhnz said the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has signed off on having the car in the lake. Donated by Wally’s Auto, it contains no fluids, transmission or engine, and does not pose a threat to the health of the lake.

Beaver Dam Fire Department took care of Ol’ Bessie’s removal from the lake. Kuhnz said the dive team welcomes the practice opportunity and he’s thankful for their cooperation.

Removal took longer than expected as the car seemed to refuse to keep all four wheels down, and had to be tugged out on its side. A couple fish and a crawfish that came along for the ride were returned to the water.

