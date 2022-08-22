Watch Now: Horicon Marshmen open their Field of Dreams

HORICON – Horicon’s ‘Field of Dreams’ has been realized as the school dedicated the Horicon Marshmen Athletic Complex before a sizeable crowd Friday night.

ESPN Radio announcer and Horicon High School alum Gabe Neitzel, donned in custom-made Marshmen pants, emceed the celebratory occasion.

The building project was not funded through tax dollars. The school district pledged $600,000 from the sale of Van Brunt Elementary School and an insurance claim from the former damaged track. Significant donations were received from Fred and Ruth Schwertfeger, Michael and Patricia Splinter, Horicon Bank, Wondra Construction, Horicon Area Foundation, John Deere Horicon Works, Horicon Hardware Hank, Jean Esser D.D.S., Woodland Manufacturing and PS Seasoning & Spices.

The almost $4 million complex includes a turf football field inside of an 8-lane track with bleachers built into the hillside off of Gray Street. There is a concession stand, press box and restroom facility at the top of the hill next to the school campus. A terraced plaza overlooks the stadium.

School Board President Meredith Strieff said it’s an exciting time for the school and community. She relayed her appreciation on behalf of the board to all who helped and supported the athletic complex project.

She highlighted the efforts of District Administrator Rich Appel for his unwavering dedication to the project, from conception to completion.

“Rich’s vision, devotion to future Marshmen and passion cannot be measured, but it certainly deserves to be recognized,” she said as she requested Appel step forward.

To thank him for his leadership, School Board members unveiled a sign revealing the naming of “Appel Plaza” at the complex.

Horicon Mayor Josh Maas called the complex remarkable.

“If a city is only as strong and as vibrant as its school, looking at what I see tonight, I can’t imagine a city with a stronger or more vibrant future than our city of Horicon. This is truly a gift that we can use to grow Horicon together,” he said.

As Appel took the microphone, he reflected on the past seven years of his administration and how the community chose to build an all-school campus and focus on education before it set its sights on building an athletic complex.

He noted that a community-funded project of this magnitude wouldn’t have been possible without the unselfish support of many and said donations are still welcomed and needed.

Appel thanked a long list of people who contributed either financially or through their labors to complete the athletic complex. His expressions of gratitude started with that of lead donor Fred Schwertfeger, his wife Ruth and their family. Schwertfeger donated $1.25 million in April 2021 to kick-off the fundraising campaign.

“Your amazing gift to start this project is what stories and movies are made about,” he said. “Your generosity and willingness to give back to this school and this community shows the commitment you have to Horicon.”

The football field at the complex bears the name “Sword Field” and a plaque honoring the Schwertfegers reads as follows:

Sword Field is named for its major donor, Fred Schwertfeger (HHS 1961) and is supported by Sword Financial Corporation, established as the parent company of Horicon Bank by his father (HHS 1929), a Horicon attorney and decorated WWII hero. The family name means sword-maker and embraces Fred’s grandfather, who pastored in Horicon for 40 years. May Sword Field be a blessing to young athletes in the spirit of 2 Timothy 2:5. “Anyone who competes as an athlete does not receive the victor’s crown except by competing according to the rules.”

As light sprinkles fell over the track and field, Schwertfeger told the crowd he grew up as a proud Marshman playing high school sports. He said his family’s heritage goes back 100 years in the community.

Schwertfeger commended school staff, district administration and the city of Horicon for the $26.5 million academic building renovation, which was finished in 2020. He said the building wouldn’t have been complete without the addition of a first-class sports field.

“So Rich Appel’s vision, in a sense, became our ‘Field of Dreams,’” he said.

The athletic complex dedication concluded with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony and an inaugural first lap around the track, led by Horicon student track athletes, followed by community members. The celebration continued at Horicon American Legion Post 157 where folks visited with Horicon Marshmen alumni, donors and former coach Roger Meyer.

The first game at Sword Field takes place Friday night with the return of the Marsh Bowl. Husticon will host longtime rival and state runner-up Mayville at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at Horicon High School in advance on Wednesday and Thursday from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.