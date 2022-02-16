WATCH NOW: In-person Swan Synchro Skate returns to Beaver Dam

The much anticipated cheer of a crowd returns Saturday as Swan Synchro Skate comes to the Beaver Dam Family Center Ice Arena.

Now in its 27th year, the event hosted by the Swan City Ice Skaters will feature almost 50 teams from the Midwest.

“We’re so happy to have skaters back in the building,” said Alyssa Stephens, event organizer.

The 2021 Swan Synchro Skate was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic with teams submitting videos of their performance.

Saturday’s competition is a sanctioned U.S. Figure Skating event and masks will be required to be worn by all people inside the Family Center regardless of vaccination status. Exceptions are for athletes competing on the ice.

Stephens said she grew up at the Beaver Dam Family Center and participated in one of the first Swan Syncro Skates.

“I feel I’ve come full circle because now I get to run the event and watch my daughter perform,” she said.

Synchronized skating is a team sport in which 8-20 skaters perform a program together. It uses the same judging system as singles, pairs and dance and is characterized by teamwork, speed, intricate formations and challenging step sequences.

More than 600 skaters will participate in the competition. The series is open to all Snowplow Sam Synchro, Synchro Skills 1, 2, or 3 teams and preliminary, pre-juvenile, open juvenile, open collegiate, open adult and open masters teams.

The first team is scheduled to take the ice at 8:45 a.m. Saturday and others will continue through the afternoon. Awards will be given out from approximately 3:15-3:45 p.m. and on-ice critiques will follow until 5:15 p.m.

Stephens said she expects skating families to be out in full force to watch the event, especially since they didn’t travel to competitions last year. She reached out to the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce because many of the teams requested information on local restaurants and places to go while they are visiting Beaver Dam. Chamber Executive Director Tracy Propst provided Beaver Dam guide books to be handed out at the event.

“Some teams come already on Friday, with practice ice-times from 2 until 9 p.m. Saturday practice ice begins at 5:30 a.m.,” said Stephens.

The Swan City Ice Skaters rented space across the street at Beaver Dam High School to help alleviate crowds. The gym will be used for skater warm-ups and the commons area to get hair and make-up done.

If you go What: Swan Synchro Skate When: 8:45 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday Where: Beaver Dam Family Center Ice Arena, 609 Gould St., Beaver Dam Cost: $10 per person, active military and ages 5 and under are free; concessions available

Stephens encourages the public to come watch the performances that skaters have practiced numerous months to perfect.

“The kids really put in the work. It’s amazing to see what they all can do on ice in a synchronized pattern to the music…it gives me goosebumps when I watch them,” she said.

And if Saturday’s competition sparks interest, individuals can try-out for SwanSyncSation Synchronized Skating on April 3. Prior registration is required at swancityskaters.com/swansyncsation-tryouts.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

