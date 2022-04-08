Watch Now: Jazz Festival held at Beaver Dam High School

The BD Jazz Festival took place Thursday evening in the Beaver Dam High School Auditorium, featuring the 2022 jazz bands.

The festival returned after being put on hold the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The younger set took the stage first. Deb Battenberg directed the Beaver Dam Middle School Jazz Band and Kim Lopas directed the St. Katharine Drexel School Jazz Band.

Then Beaver Dam High School Jazz II, directed by Kyle Henrickson, presented three selections. And BDHS Jazz I closed the show with five tunes under the direction of Russ Diggins.

Upcoming music events this month include the 7th and 8th grade band concert at Beaver Dam Middle School on April 26 at 7 p.m. State Solo/Ensemble competition takes place all day on April 30 at UW-Oshkosh.

The BDHS Auditorium with be filled with harmonies the final month of the school year. The Marching Band concert will take place May 5. On May 6 and 7, the BDHS Acapella groups will perform. The BDHS Choirs have a concert on May 12 and the 7th and 8th grade and BDHS Orchestras will present a concert on May 16. All the concerts in May begin at 7:30 p.m.

The Beaver Dam High School Marching Band will play May 31 at 9:15 a.m. for the Memorial Day Ceremony in Veterans Memorial Park.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.