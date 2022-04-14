WATCH NOW: Moraine Park will offer liberal arts associate degrees starting this fall

Area students will have an opportunity to attend college locally at Moraine Park while saving money on tuition and housing costs after the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents cleared the pathway between state technical colleges and four-year institutions.

“Historically, we have offered associate of applied science degrees, so we have more than a hundred offerings in degrees, diplomas and certificates in their career focus,” said Fred Rice, the associated vice president of academics at Moraine Park Technical College.

Those degrees are very focused on a specific career pathway, Rice said. The associate of arts degrees and associate of science degrees are a little more broad.

“They are liberal arts degrees,” Rice said. “What makes them an attractive option for students is they are directly transferable to the university system as well as other four-year colleges.”

“Some of my colleges who have been in the system for over 20 years have wanted the opportunity to offer the liberal arts transfer degrees for many, many years,” Moraine Park President Bonnie Baerwald said. “Some of our sister colleges had the opportunity to offer liberal arts transfer, and some of the students in our district were going to those schools just for the opportunities.”

Rebecca Droessler, a school counselor at Beaver Dam High School, said the change in the system will make it more accessible for students.

“Before Madison College was the closest school but they would have to drive there from Beaver Dam,” Droessler said. “It will be great for kids who want to stay at home and have room and board savings.”

The technical colleges also provide a cost savings for students who begin their careers there and then transfer to four year colleges, Droessler said.

“It is something we weren’t able to offer in the past, because there is statutory language that prevented us from doing that,” Baerwald said. “Now with this new opportunity, I am anticipating the statutory language might be changing.”

Moraine Park officials are also excited because with the transfer opportunity for degrees, students in those programs now can access financial aid, Baerwald said.

“In the past, if a student came here in the exploratory mode and did not have a declared program of interest yet, they were not eligible for financial aid,” Baerwald said. “So this is a huge win for those students who do not know what they want to do yet to start here at a more affordable opportunity, to figure out what they need to complete their general education components, and maybe take a few program courses and allow them to career explore at a reasonable price.”

The change was made possible after the Regents approved a policy last week allowing Moraine Park and several other technical colleges throughout the state the ability to offer liberal arts associate degrees. The two-year general education degree is often a stepping stone for students to go on to a four-year university and earn a bachelor’s degree.

Typically, a degree program at Moraine Park is about 50 to 75% less expensive than going to a four-year counterpart, Baerwald said.

Students have the ability to transfer out before completing the associate degree, but Rice said he hopes that they would remain for the two years.

“It would be a cheaper option so hopefully they will go through and achieve the degree before transferring,” Rice said.

Moraine Park Technical Recruitment staff will be working with area middle and high schools to make sure there are pathways for those wanting to go to the technical college and maybe transfer out at some point, Rice said.

“This program will operate like any of our other programs,” Rice said. “We will try to offer classes across our three campuses, but some of that we might have to leverage our distance (education) capabilities. We have some pretty significant high tech rooms to offer that.”

Moraine Park is finalizing an agreement with Lakeland University and working with regional University of Wisconsin institutions within the Northeast Wisconsin Education Resource Alliance on pre-major pathway agreements. College leaders will continue to add partnerships with other local universities.

Those interested in the program should contact Moraine Park and talk to a recruiter or advisor. More information can be found on the Moraine Park website at www.morainepark.edu.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.