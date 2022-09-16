WATCH NOW: Mother of Baby Theresa placed on probation for abandoning stillborn in wooded area

JUNEAU – A 46-year-old Milwaukee woman will serve three years of probation and six months in jail for abandoning her stillborn baby in a wooded area in the town of Theresa in 2009. The baby was given the name Baby Theresa by people close to the case.

Karin Luttinen pleaded guilty to the felony charge of concealing the death of a child in April. She appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow, who imposed and stayed 1½ years of prison and two years of extended supervision only to be served if Luttinen does not successfully complete probation. The court also required that she serve six months in jail as a condition of probation, pay a $5,000 fine and complete 60 hours of community service. Mental health treatment was also ordered as a part of the sentence.

Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg agreed not to give a specific recommendation of time as part of a plea agreement, but he was able to argue the case and offer other recommendations that had been submitted to the court for prison time.

“The officers and medical examiner who had to respond to the scene and conduct the investigation live with the emotions and pain of what the defendant did to this day,” Klomberg said. “The child’s father has had his life turned upside down. Our community suffered through the most painful experience in our collective memories. All of that pain was caused by the fact that the defendant would not give Baby Theresa the dignity that she deserved.”

Members of law enforcement filled the seating area behind prosecution during the sentencing hearing.

According to the criminal complaint:

Luttinen said she was unaware she was pregnant until near the end of her pregnancy, and gave birth to the girl in April 2009 in a bathtub before disposing of the child’s body. An autopsy on the newborn — dubbed “Baby Theresa” by authorities — determined she had died of “fetal demise,” which indicates a child may have died prior to or shortly after birth.

The baby was found by a man cutting wood on a private property on April 29, 2009. Her body was discovered on Lone Road less than a mile from Highway 175 and less than 3 miles from Highway 41.

Authorities found a maxi pad wrapper in the trash bag containing the infant. It was sent to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab and came back with a DNA profile of Baby Theresa’s then-unidentified mother.

The case was initially charged using the name Jane Doe in 2014 to prevent the statute of limitations from expiring. However, it wasn’t until Jan. 29, 2021, that Luttinen was first approached about the case. A special agent for the Wisconsin Department of Justice went to speak to the father of the child and Luttinen following a potential match on the family tree DNA results.

According to the complaint, Luttinen initially denied ever being pregnant but submitted a DNA sample. DNA results showed on March 1, 2021, that Luttinen was a major component source for the maxi pad wrappings. DNA markers also showed that Luttinen was the biological mother of Baby Theresa.

DNA testing was done throughout the years, however, it wasn’t until 2018 when Dodge County Detective Vickie Brugger started speaking to county Medical Examiner PJ Schoebel about revisiting the investigation using forensic genealogy. Additional genetic analysis was completed and narrowed the search to a specific branch of the family.

“Baby Theresa never lived to see her birth, but she deserved more dignity than she got to be placed in a trash bag and left in the woods,” Klomberg said.

Luttinen appeared with her attorney Aneeq Ahmad, who argued that the 46-year-old, who had no other criminal record and a steady work history, be placed on probation.

Ahmad recognized that the incident was a tragedy for everyone involved but said that the trauma of the birth affected Luttinen’s decision-making that day.

“For a woman to give birth alone in her home, and for the child to be stillborn is a traumatic event,” Luttinen said.

Family and neighbors sent in letters supporting Luttinen being placed on probation and said Luttinen was supportive of her family and friends. Ahmad said Luttinen needed therapy but felt she would better get those services in the community and was not a threat to the community.

Luttinen said she had no excuse for the decisions she made that day and apologized to those she hurt, including Baby Theresa.

“I am so sorry that you are not here with us now,” Luttinen said. “If I could take your place, I would. I want you to know you are loved and missed every single day. I am sorry your family did not know about you. If you were with us now, I know everyone would have loved you and spoiled you. It should have been our family who laid you to rest properly.”

Klomberg reached out to state Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, and state Sen. John Jagler, R-Watertown, over the low penalties in the current law soon after Luttinen was charged in March. The pair of legislators have authored legislation to bring the penalties for concealing the death of a child in line with the higher penalties of hiding a corpse.

Concealing the death of a child is a Class I felony with a maximum sentence of 1½ years in prison and two years of extended supervision. Hiding a corpse is a class F felony with a maximum sentence of five years in prison and 12½ years of extended supervision.