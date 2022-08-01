Watch Now: Musical comedy opens Friday in Beaver Dam

The director of Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre’s latest offering has one goal in mind: “Let us entertain you.”

“If you’ve ever sat in a dark theater and thought, ‘Please, please, theater gods, let it be good,’ then this is the show for you,” said Kim Doyle, who is returning to the director’s chair after a 10-year absence. “The Drowsy Chaperone” opens Friday at the BDACT Fine Arts Center and runs through the next two weekends. Described as a musical within a comedy, Doyle said it’s filled with silly, lighthearted humor, similar in style to that of “The Carol Burnett Show.”

The 176th BDACT production features every gimmick, bit, cliché and gag from musical theater’s golden age.

“It’s like vaudeville with over-the-top characters,” she said. “It’s a prescription for laughter, which we could all use right now after dealing with all the heavy stuff in the world around us the last couple of years.”

Written by Bob Martin and Don McKellar, with music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison, the original Broadway production of “The Drowsy Chaperone” won five Tony awards.

The story begins as a woman in a chair (portrayed by Tina Swain) appears on a side stage and puts on her favorite record: the cast recording of a fictitious 1928 musical. The recording comes to life on the main stage as the woman looks on.

“The Drowsy Chaperone” includes two lovers on the eve of their wedding, a bumbling best man, a desperate theater producer, a not-so-bright hostess, two gangsters posing as pastry chefs, a misguided Don Juan and an intoxicated chaperone. An evening of madcap delight ensues.

If you go What: “The Drowsy Chaperone” Where: BDACT Fine Arts Center, 117 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5, 6, 12 and 13; 2 p.m. Aug. 7 and 14 Tickets: $17, $22 and $24, available at bdact.org or at the BDACT box office

Swain, a veteran actress in her early 70s, asked Doyle if she was too old to audition for the show. After being told, “absolutely not,” she set about memorizing the large part for which she was cast.

“It’s been a real challenge, the first two pages of dialogue are all mine, but it’s such a joy to be on stage,” she said.

Doyle said about a handful of the 17-member cast are seasoned directors, as well as actors, and she was open to incorporating their suggestions to make a show the best it can be.

“I’ve had the good fortune to work with an awesome directing team: Bryce Muenchow, Roni Harper, Cody Lindau, a superb stage manager, Megan Boyce, and wonderful producers, Kristie Lunde and Diane Rabehl.”

Rabehl pointed out that brothers Dakota and Skyler Viken perform a rousing tap-dancing number during their BDACT debut.

“It’s always great to have new faces and to see our theater group grow,” she said.

“The Drowsy Chaperone” is supported by Highland Memory Gardens. An afterglow will be held following Friday’s opening night performance at Park Avenue Sports Café, 709 Park Ave., Beaver Dam, for those who wish to converse with the cast and crew.

For more information, go to bdact.org.