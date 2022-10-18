WATCH NOW: Neighbors rescue sleeping resident from fire on Mill Street

The neighbors of a man who was asleep when his house started on fire on Tuesday was rescued by two neighbors who entered the home and alerted the resident that the house was on fire.

According to a press release from the Beaver Dam Fire Department, dispatch received the report of a fire at 414 E. Mill St. at 12:20 p.m.

The first arriving crews encountered a wind driven fire on the north side of the structure. Hose lines were simultaneously deployed to the rear and to the interior of the house and crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire. However, the wind drove the fire into the eves which took a short time to extinguish.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. The home had working smoke detectors.

The Beaver Dam Fire Department went to the Working Still level and brought in mutual aid units from Waupun, Juneau, Horicon, Fox Lake, Watertown, and Hustisford Fire Departments. Also assisting was the Dodge County Sheriff's Department Communication Center, Beaver Dam Police Department, and Alliant Energy.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.