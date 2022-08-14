Watch Now: New dormitory opens at Wayland Academy in Beaver Dam

Construction equipment has been part of the landscape the past year at Wayland Academy in Beaver Dam. The end result is the completion of a new dormitory for girls, which opened Friday in preparation for boarding student arrivals.

More than 100 alumni, trustees, staff and community leaders attended a celebration at Burnham Hall, which was complete with tours of the building and an official ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony.

Wayland Academy Head of School Jason Warnick said the dorm is the first new building in more than 30 years to be added to the campus. Today, Wayland’s 167-year-old campus consists of 15 buildings.

Sixty-four girls entering their junior and senior year at the independent college preparatory school will be the first to live in the two-story facility. The 30,000-square-foot building is centrally located on the 55-acre campus. Burnham Hall has 30 double-occupancy rooms for students, as well as a limited number of single rooms for student prefects. Modern faculty apartments are on each floor, featuring oversized windows with bright, natural light.

Wayland alumna Betsy Burnham Wallman told those gathered Friday night that Wayland is much more than a school for so many families, including her own. The building is named in honor of her parents, John and Betty Burnham.

She said her parents sent three children to school at Wayland Academy, and decades later two granddaughters attended classes there, as well. Wallman said she learned philanthropy from her parents, who passionately supported education, youth, women and the arts.

“They knew that having a positive impact in these areas would affect not just individuals, but families and entire communities,” she said.

Janel Vertz, Burnham Hall owner’s representative and Wayland CFO, said the building was designed from the ground up with students in mind.

“With 75% of our students being away from their families for most of the school year, we have the responsibility — and unique opportunity — of ensuring our students not only thrive academically, but socially and emotionally too. Burnham Hall is one of four residence halls on campus where students at Wayland can feel safe and comfortable relaxing after class, connecting with peers and seeking support from a caring adult in a space that feels like home.”

The planning phase of Burnham Hall began about five years ago, with a groundbreaking held in August 2021. Prior to its completion last month, the main residence hall for girls was Warren Cottage, built in 1888 as the second building on campus.

Burnham Hall is the hallmark of the three-prong “Wayland Made” campaign, which Wallman co-chairs alongside fellow trustee Shelley Greenwood. The campaign launched its public phase earlier this year with a goal of raising $10 million, with $9 million committed to date.

After Burnham Hall, the second aspect of the campaign is to increase the Academy’s endowment in order to provide scholarships for local, domestic and international students, and also attract faculty. The third goal is a reinvigorated Discovery Hall. Wayland's science education building will undergo renovations to include updated biology labs, as well as a multi-purpose facility to prepare students for careers in science and technology.