Watch now: Police train for active school shooting at Lincoln Elementary in Beaver Dam

Beaver Dam officers and paramedics from Beaver Dam Fire and EMS held several training sessions at Lincoln Elementary on Monday to be best prepared for the dire situation of a school shooter in a Beaver Dam school.

Lincoln was the fourth grade school that the training has been conducted at in recent years. The training was also done at Prairie View Elementary School, Washington Elementary School and Jefferson Elementary School, while the schools were empty of students and most staff.

“The goal is to make this as realistic as possible,” Beaver Dam Police Chief John Kreuziger said.

The victims and gunmen were made up of alumni from the Beaver Dam Police Academy as well as members of the Beaver Dam Police and Fire Commission and support staff from the police department.

Kreuziger said that the training allows the officers to gain experience in the schools to know how it might feel and how they would react during a shooting. The officers were spanned out through the day in order to make for coverage of the city and to work well with the shifts the officers work.

Officers have a less than three minute response time in the schools, Beaver Dam Police Officer Lisa Dake-Jones said, who has worked as a police liaison officer in the past.

The training involved police apprehending the suspect or suspects and clearing the school before paramedics care for the wounded.