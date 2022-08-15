 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Watch now: Police train for active school shooting at Lincoln Elementary in Beaver Dam

  • 0
Police train for active school shooting at Lincoln elementary in Beaver Dam

Beaver Dam firefighter Tony Thomas examines Michelle Smith, who was participating as a vcitim during the active shooter training sessions at Lincoln Elementary on Monday.

 TERRI PEDERSON, DAILY CITIZEN

Beaver Dam officers and paramedics from Beaver Dam Fire and EMS held several training sessions at Lincoln Elementary on Monday to be best prepared for the dire situation of a school shooter in a Beaver Dam school.

Lincoln was the fourth grade school that the training has been conducted at in recent years. The training was also done at Prairie View Elementary School, Washington Elementary School and Jefferson Elementary School, while the schools were empty of students and most staff.

“The goal is to make this as realistic as possible,” Beaver Dam Police Chief John Kreuziger said.

The victims and gunmen were made up of alumni from the Beaver Dam Police Academy as well as members of the Beaver Dam Police and Fire Commission and support staff from the police department.

Kreuziger said that the training allows the officers to gain experience in the schools to know how it might feel and how they would react during a shooting. The officers were spanned out through the day in order to make for coverage of the city and to work well with the shifts the officers work.

People are also reading…

Officers have a less than three minute response time in the schools, Beaver Dam Police Officer Lisa Dake-Jones said, who has worked as a police liaison officer in the past.

The training involved police apprehending the suspect or suspects and clearing the school before paramedics care for the wounded.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News